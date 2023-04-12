PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 "Black/White" photo draws criticism, as internet labels it Michael Jackson shoes 

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based American athletic label, is collaborating with the K-Pop idol BigBang's G-Dragon and his label PEACEMINUSONE, to launch a limited edition footwear and apparel collection.

The latest collaboration will be offering the Kwondo 1 sneaker model, which is clad in a "Panda" (a mix of black and white) color scheme.

The latest collaborative shoe will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on April 18, 2023 for $190. Fans and sneakerheads, though, didn't see the potential in the latest design as they criticised the collaborative shoe harshly.

Many people compared the shoe with Michael Jackson's chunky moonwalk shoes and called them "Grand-dad" shoe. Under the picture of collaborative shoe posted by Sneaker News, multiple fans gave their opinion on the sneaker design.

Fans react to latest PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 "Black/White" sneakers

PEACEMINUSONE is a Korean fashion label founded by BigBang's G-Dragon and his acquaintance Gee Eun in 2016.

The label's name sounds as "peace minus one." The fashion brand climbed the ladder of popularity in South Korea and collaborated with many fashion houses, including Vogue, RedBull and Mickey Mouse. Now, it's extending its catalog in 2023 as it's collaborating with Nike.

This isn't the duo's first collaboration, as they have frequently collaborated to launch many collections, including the celebrated Air Force 1 "Para-Noise." The duo's latest collection offers Kwondo 1, but fans and sneakerheads are not satisfied with the design of the shoe.

Many are comparing the sneakers with Michael Jackson's chunky sneakers, which he used to wear while performing his iconic Moon Walk dance movement. Other fans compared it to barber shoes, tap dancing shoes and gave many other similar comments.

Many fans compared the shoes to the ones worn by Michael Jackson while performing his song Billie Jean is not my lover. While a few were critical of the design, many were impressed by the concept and design of the shoe. Under G-Dragon's post multiple fans, including the AMBUSH label's founder, Yoon Ahn commented to show support.

Fans appreciated the fact that the sneakers are inspired by the sport of Taekwondo, which is practiced by G-Dragon and has a Black Belt. Another fan also appreciated that the brand showed Chinese culture as well as Yin and Yang color scheme.

More about upcoming PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 "Black/White" sneakers

The most central item for the latest collaboration of the duo is the Kwondo 1 sneaker, which comes clad in a "black/white" hue, also known as the Panda color scheme. The site introduces the sneaker model:

"Visionary artist G-Dragon delivers his signature style once again, this time in Black and White. The Nike Kwondo 1 is a masterclass in contrast, harnessing a classic dress shoe aesthetic for the streets."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed in wingtip material, which is decorated with intricate brogue detailing. The shoe also features a removable lace shroud and a signature PEACEMINUSONE embroidered daisy on the heel.

