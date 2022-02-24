PENTAGON member Jinho tests positive for COVID-19

Jinho from PENTAGON has tested positive for COVID-19. The group's agency released an official statement updating fans about the K-pop idol's health conditions. He will be undergoing medical treatment at home.

The South Korean boy group was formed by Cube Entertainment in 2016. It consists of nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok. Originally a ten-member lineup, E'Dawn left the group and the record label on November 14, 2018.

Fans hope and pray for PENTAGON member Jinho's speedy recovery

On February 23, Cube Entertainment released an official statement on its website confirming that the singer had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. We are writing to inform you that PENTAGON member Jinho tested positive for COVID-19 on February 23."

The agency stated that Jinho preemptively took a COVID-19 test using a self-testing kit, and the results indicated that he tested positive. The star immediately visited the hospital and carried out a PCR test, and unfortunately, the results came back positive.

"Jinho initially checked that he tested positive using a self-testing kit. He visited the hospital and carried out a PCR test. He ultimately received a positive test and will be undergoing home treatment."

Cube Entertainment added that Jinho received double doses of the vaccine, and his scheduled activities will be put on hold. All necessary measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Previously, Jinho completed the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, and he has currently halted all activities and is taking the necessary measures as set by government health authorities."

The agency further stated that the artist would be unable to appear on MBC's M's Show! Champion due to his health condition. Cube Entertainment ended the announcement by promising fans that it would prioritize the artist's safety and follow the guidelines given by health authorities.

"Please understand that he will not be appearing on MBC M's 'Show! Champion,' which he was scheduled to appear on today. We will continue to follow the government health authorities' guidelines and do our best for the health and safety of the artist. Thank you."

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to send PENTAGON Jinho their love and recovery wishes. They also hoped and prayed that the other group members remain safe and healthy.

dez ✩ @sunyutoshine Jinho has tested positive for covid-19. praying for his fast recovery. eat and rest well jinho, we love you! 🥺 Jinho has tested positive for covid-19. praying for his fast recovery. eat and rest well jinho, we love you! 🥺💓

Pentagon Promotion🏆🏆 @pentagon_promo ] Due to the news of



We hope for his fast recovery, get well soon Jinho! Send him warm wishes in UCUBE! 🥺



@CUBE_PTG #PENTAGON ] Due to the news of #JINHO tested positive of COVID-19, he won't be performing at Show Champion today. Following that, all his schedules will be suspended.We hope for his fast recovery, get well soon Jinho! Send him warm wishes in UCUBE! [📢] Due to the news of #JINHO tested positive of COVID-19, he won't be performing at Show Champion today. Following that, all his schedules will be suspended.We hope for his fast recovery, get well soon Jinho! Send him warm wishes in UCUBE! 💜🥺 @CUBE_PTG #PENTAGON https://t.co/211Hjbb85x

Latest updates on PENTAGON

The group made a successful comeback with its 12th mini-album, IN:VITE U, on January 24, via the title track, Feelin' Like. The album rose to No 1 on iTunes' Top Album charts in 30 regions around the globe, including Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil.

The title track also ranked No 1 on iTunes' Top Song chart in 11 regions.

