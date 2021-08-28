Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 12 — Did Su-ryeon die after shooting Ju Dan-tae to his death in Hera Palace?

Penthouse 3: War in Life and its previous seasons played around with the lead character's death so much that it is hard to believe Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) is dead at this point in the show. In episode 12, for instance, despite the chandelier dropping on her, Cheon Seo-jin managed to escape.

So Ju Dan-tae's death, which has shocked fans of the show with how bloody it was, had to be obvious. Like falling from the 100th floor of a building to the ground is not something he can come back from. Especially not after three bullet wounds, including one that blew his brain in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

The question, however, is if Su-ryeon died right after in Friday's episode of Penthouse 3: War in Life.

How did Ju Dan-tae escape from Japan in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 12?

After hearing that Su-ryeon and Logan were safe, Ju Dan-tae couldn't stay in the psychiatric ward. He managed to escape from the facility, and he called the only person he knew would provide him with a way out of Japan in Penthouse 3: War in Life. It was none other than his son Seok-hoon.

However, both Su-ryeon and Logan were aware that Ju Dan-tae had escaped. So the two planned with Seok-hoon and controlled Ju Dan-tae's movement. However, the moment his escape ship arrived in Busan, he jumped ship and escaped even before it was anchored.

As a result, Su-ryeon and Logan lay a trap for Ju Dan-tae, which spells tragedy for the couple's wedding. They plan an intimate engagement at the Hera Palace and send the kids away on a trip. Su-ryeon bought the flats in Hera Palace as she had anticipated that Ju Dan-tae would go to any extent to get back at her.

Just as she had thought, Dan-tae got in touch with his former assistant and asked him to procure enough C4 to bring Hera Palace down. The man does as he is asked on orders from Logan and Su-ryeon in Penthouse 3: War in Life and gets killed by Dan-tae for working with them too.

Towards the end, Dan-tae had no thought of surviving the day. All he wanted to do was ensure that Su-ryeon doesn't lead a happy life. He appeared in a costume and planted bombs at the engagement venue. He then called Su-ryeon and informed her about his plan.

She did meet him at the Penthouse of Hera Palace as asked to ensure that the people in the building had time to vacate the premises. She carried a weapon in Penthouse 3: War in Life on her, and all her recent training in fighting to act like Na Ae-kyo helped her tackle Ju Dan-tae.

She shot him, not once but thrice. The last shot blew his brain out, and he had a free fall from the 100th floor to the ground. He is as dead as dead can be. The question for audiences, however, is whether Su-ryeon managed to get out.

The chances of Logan saving Su-ryeon are high. He had said that her life was not just hers in the promo, a dialogue that did not feature in the full-length episode of Penthouse 3: War in Life. So it is highly probable that he saved Su-ryeon and told her that.

