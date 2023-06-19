Teeangers Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found dead in Indiana's Delphi Historic Trails one day after having disappeared from the trail in February 2017.

The girls were last known to be alive in the afternoon hours of February 13 when German posted Williams' picture while hiking on the Monon High Bridge. They were reported missing that same evening. Video evidence found on one of their Snapchats showed the girls walking on the bridge while a mysterious man followed them.

While the official cause of Williams' and German's deaths was never revealed, details from the crime scene stated that their bodies were found in a pool of blood. Authorities believe they were killed using a weapon at a different location and later staged on the spot where they were found.

An upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates revisits the Delphi double murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German this Monday. The episode titled The Delphi Killers will air on ID at 6:00 pm ET on June 19, 2023.

Here's a look at the synopsis:

"A quiet rural town is rocked when two middle school girls go on a hike and are later found murdered; when police discover one of the girls may have recorded her killer with her cellphone, the race is on to find the mysterious man."

Abigail Williams and Liberty German's bodies were found in a staged crime scene near the Delphi Historic Trails

According to The Sun, 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German got dropped off at the Delphi Historic Trails, located in the secluded wooded area in Indiana, sometime after 1:00 in the afternoon hours of February 13, 2017. The girls were reportedly hiking on the Monon High Bridge, as per a photo of Williams posted by German.

The teenagers were scheduled to meet German's father at 3:15 pm at a decided location but were reported missing that same evening when they failed to show up. The following noon, their bodies were found in a pool of blood about 0.5 miles from Monon High Bridge.

Rose @901Lulu Prosecutors allege that Richard Allen has made some incriminating statements admitting his guilt in the Delphi murders while in prison. Defense attorneys are blaming the stress of captivity. #justiceforabbyandlibby Prosecutors allege that Richard Allen has made some incriminating statements admitting his guilt in the Delphi murders while in prison. Defense attorneys are blaming the stress of captivity. #justiceforabbyandlibby https://t.co/f9shf86EMt

Authorities never revealed the official cause of death, but reports state that a weapon may have been used. Additionally, an FBI search warrant also mentioned that "a large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene."

The warrant also stated that although there were no signs of "struggle or fight" found near the scene, the killer likely had massive blood stains on his clothes. They also believed that the girls were killed somewhere else and later placed at the spot in a staged crime scene.

Who are the suspects named in the double homicide of Abigail Williams and Liberty German?

Video evidence found on Snapchat showed a strange, mysterious man following the victims on the bridge. Authorities circulated snippets of the potential suspect from the video and soon named him the primary suspect in Abigail Williams and Liberty German's killings.

They also found an audio recording in German's phone in which the suspect was heard saying, "down the hill" before the girls were murdered. Based on other evidence found over the years, law enforcement has arrested two men, namely Richard Allen, a Delphi resident whose house was located about a five-minute drive from where the bodies of Williams and German were found.

Julie Grant @JulieCourtTV

suspect Richard Allen made some “admissions.” We don’t know exactly what was said. His attorneys say the statements shouldn’t be trusted because of Allen’s mental & physical state. What do YOU say?? 🤔 LET’S HAVE SOME #CourtTalk ! ⚖️ #DelphiMurders suspect Richard Allen made some “admissions.” We don’t know exactly what was said. His attorneys say the statements shouldn’t be trusted because of Allen’s mental & physical state. What do YOU say?? 🤔 LET’S HAVE SOME #CourtTalk! ⚖️💯#DelphiMurders suspect Richard Allen made some “admissions.” We don’t know exactly what was said. His attorneys say the statements shouldn’t be trusted because of Allen’s mental & physical state. What do YOU say?? 🤔 https://t.co/4EBYmGYdLH

The other suspect Kegan Kline, who was arrested on unrelated child p*rnography charges, was linked to the murders for reportedly being in contact with Liberty German, one of the victims, on Instagram using a fake account under the name of Anthony Shots.

Earlier this year in March, Kline pleaded guilty to multiple counts of felony charges, which included child solicitation, child exploitation, possession of child p*rnography, and obstruction of justice. Allen, on the other hand, was charged with Abigail Williams and Liberty German's murders, but pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence to date. The case remains in progress.

ID's People Magazine Investigates will further delve into the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German this Monday.

Poll : 0 votes