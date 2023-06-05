"People take kicking a ball way too seriously": Anthony Taylor airport video leaves netizens shocked after Europa League 

Life certainly seemed stressful for referee Anthony Taylor post the Europa League Final. The English referee received major backlash for his decisions during the June 1 game, where Roma lost to Sevilla on penalties. Fans of the losing side then took their frustration outside the pitch.

Video footage posted on June 2, showed Taylor, who was traveling with his wife and daughter, getting physically and verbally harassed by a mob of angry AS Roma fans at the Budapest Airport.

The footage was originally posted by @momo50SSL on Twitter and was later reposted on multiple sites, leaving Netizens exasperated. Individuals on Twitter and Reddit called the Roma fans' behavior, "disgusting" and claimed that they were taking the situation way too seriously. On the opposite end of the spectrum, there were also a lot of comments that suggested that Anthony Taylor had it coming.

The clip, which was reposted on Twitter by the popular football account @footbalIfights has gone on to receive over 1 million views. On Reddit, it was reposted on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit by u/Gregorius5 and has amassed over 3000 upvotes.

Ref Anthony Taylor, getting attacked at the airport by Roma fans

Netizens criticize Roma fans' "childish behavior" towards Anthony Taylor

The video showed Anthony Taylor and his family safely and cautiously being escorted out of a cafe, surrounded by a horde of aggressive angry Roma fans. The crowd blamed Taylor's decisions for their penalty shoot-out loss to Sevilla and hurled insulting chants and physical objects like chairs and water bottles at the referee and his family.

Anthony Taylor walked through the crowd of AS Roma supporters while latching on to his wife and daughter, who looked extremely uncomfortable. In one instance, a fan holding a phone could be seen getting dangerously close to Taylor and yelling insults at him, but he was pushed away by security.

Netizens had a lot to say about both AS Roma fans and Anthony Taylor. In the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, users were mostly dumbfounded as to why people were getting this upset over a game.

Twitter users also left comments under the @footbalIfights' post and called out Roma fans for their behavior. They also demanded sanctions be levied against them.

Its a game played by grown men kicking a ball around a field.They need some perspective.

Disgraceful. And that's some of the comments on here. How can anyone think that is in any way acceptable, whether he's a good ref or not, whether he once didn't give your team a pen or summat. Get a grip.

Ban Roma from Europe cup competition for 5 years

However, a large section of fans claimed that Anthony Taylor had to be held accountable for his allegedly bad refereeing decisions, not just in the Europa League final but in a lot of other games as well. Some even went as far as to say that the violence was well deserved.

He spoilt the game, he behaves like it was chelsea vs Arsenal or Fulham or City...he's the worst

Antony Taylor should never even about football,it is not the first time his decisions caused teams,ask Chelsea fc we even signed a petition bearing him not to officiate our matches.

ChelseaAllTheWay @MuneshigeBadger



If you don't give a just and proper punishment, people will take matters into their hands. @footbalIfights He went scotfree after all those terrible refereeing? And somehow still able to be given the job? As if an apology statement can bring back 3 points or a trophy in this case!If you don't give a just and proper punishment, people will take matters into their hands. @footbalIfights He went scotfree after all those terrible refereeing? And somehow still able to be given the job? As if an apology statement can bring back 3 points or a trophy in this case!If you don't give a just and proper punishment, people will take matters into their hands.

Budapest Airport confirmed in a statement that criminal proceedings were underway. The Airport revealed that the referee was recognized by Roma fans while at the airport food court where he was waiting for his flight.

The Premiere League released a statement on Friday that stated that nobody should suffer the way Anthony Taylor did.

The statement said:

“Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family."

Football Daily @footballdaily Premier League release statement on referee Anthony Taylor



"No one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure yesterday."



“Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family." Premier League release statement on referee Anthony Taylor"No one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure yesterday."“Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family." 🚨 Premier League release statement on referee Anthony Taylor💬 "No one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure yesterday." “Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family." https://t.co/O6ZHzzLIVH

Roma coach, Jose Mourinho confronted Taylor after the final

It was not just fans that were angry at Anthony Taylor. AS Roma head coach and two-time champions league winner, Jose Mourinho was also outraged at Taylor's decisions. In a video that surfaced on the Internet, Mourinho could be seen confronting the referee in the VIP car park of the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

He said:

"It's a f*****g disgrace man. Even Rosetti (Uefa Designator) said it wasn't a penalty"

He also took a dig at the referee in the post-match press conference by saying:

"Seeing this kind of refereeing in a European Final was really really hard"

Mourinho was later charged by UEFA for "insulting/abusive language against a match official."

