Pepe Aguilar Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Renowned Mexican-American artist Pepe Aguilar announced a new North American tour in 2024 titled the "Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour." The Grammy-winning musician and the Aguilar musical family are getting ready for a tour that will take place in March of next year, visiting over 20 cities throughout North America.

Pepe Aguilar, a true icon in the world of Ranchera and Mariachi music, will be joined by his talented daughter Ángela Aguilar and son Leonardo Aguilar, ensuring a captivating performance that spans generations.

Furthermore, the tour will feature the artistic prowess of Aguilar's brother, Antonio Aguilar, Jr., and the timeless classics of their father, the beloved Antonio Aguilar.

This spectacular event will not only showcase the immense musical talent within the Aguilar family but also pay homage to the rich Mexican traditions that have deeply influenced their heritage.

Tickets for Pepe Aguilar's tour went on sale on Friday, November 3, via AXS and Live Nation. Additionally, there will be an option to acquire VIP packages, offering potential benefits such as premium tickets, backstage tour access, on-stage photo opportunities, soundcheck access, exclusive VIP gifts, and more.

For sold-out shows, the tickets can be purchased via StubHub. Fans can also follow the social media handles to stay updated on the latest updates of the tour.

Pepe Aguilar's tour will begin in Anaheim and end in Sacramento

Pepe Aguilar will kick off his tour with a concert in Anaheim, which is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a final concert in Sacramento on July 20, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

March 29, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

March 30, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

March 31, 2024 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

May 03, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 05, 2024 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

May 12, 2024 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

May 17, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

May 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 19, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 24, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

May 25, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

June 29, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

June 30, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

July 03, 2024 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

July 05, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

July 06, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

July 13, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

July 14, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

July 19, 2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

July 20, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Meanwhile, Pepe Aguilar has shared about their recent holiday vacation on Instagram, which inspired this upcoming tour:

“Today they return for a few moments… they come from the Mictlán to feast and catch up with us. Thank you for so much teaching, thank you for so much love, we miss you always.”

The tour will include Pepe Aguilar's hits and his father's iconic musical performance. The Aguilar's musical family is excited to perform on the tour, and now it remains to be seen what the tour has in store for their fans.