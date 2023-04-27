Family Legacy cast: Meet the children of legendary music artists

Paramount+ and MTV's docuseries Family Legacy premiered its new season on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Among the biggest names from the music industry featured in this series, Family Legacy follows the lives of the children of some of the best artists in the world.

As such, the Paramount+ and MTV series is focused on the lives of a few people who grew up in the limelight as they saw their parents achieve great things. As per the Family Legacy's description, the children in the series include Andrew Hagar, Bailey Cypheridge, Tron Austin, Sy'Rai Smith, Quincy Brown, Justin Combs, Draven Bennington, Draven Bennington, C.J. Wallace, Christian "King" Combs, Briahna Fatone, and Baylee Littrell.

The official press release from Paramount+ about the show Family Legacy reads:

"Each half hour of the five-episode series will feature the children of legendary music artists and bands including Linkin Park, Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment's most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists."

Christian "King" Combs, Draven Bennington, and other children of famous musical artists who will appear on Family Legacy

1) Andrew Hagar

In addition to being a singer-songwriter, Hager is the son of Sammy Hagar and the brother of Aaron Hagar. With Kelly Kristofferson, he formed the Appalachian Murder Bunnies in 2015. Prior to this, he worked in the journalism field, the Tequila industry, video game development, and as a coach in MMA and Kickboxing.

2) Bailey Cypheridge

Cypheridge is the daughter of Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works at Sally Jenkins as a Research and Editing Associate. She has also worked as an Operations Summer Analyst at Goldman Sachs and as a Securities Analyst at Goldman Sachs before this.

3) Baylee Littrell

Baylee Wylee Littrell is a country singer whose debut album, 770-Country, was released on November 15, 2019. The songs on his debut album were written by Gary Baker, Corey Crowder, Seth Ennis, Tyler Hubbard, Steven Lee Olsen, Daniel Ross, and Littrell himself. Brian Littrell and Leighanne Littrell are his parents.

4) Briahna Fatone

Briahna Joely Fatone is the daughter of Joey Fatone and Kelly Baldwin. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Michigan State University. She is also the sister of Kloey Alexandra Fatone and the goddaughter of singer, dancer, actor, and film producer Lance Bass.

5) Christian "King" Combs

A native of New York, United States, Christian "King" Combs was born on April 1, 1998. As an actor, he is known for his roles in Dyad, Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019), and Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy: Diana (Remix) (2020). Kim Porter and Sean Combs are his parents.

6) C.J. Wallace

Christopher George "C.J." Latore Wallace Jr. is an actor who goes by his stage name Lil Biggie Smalls and Lil Biggie. He is the son of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and singer Faith Evans. He has worked on a number of films, including Notorious, Everything Must Go, Kicks, and the third season of the slasher series Scream on VH1.

7) Draven Bennington

Born on April 19, 2002, Raven is the second child of Chester Bennington, Linkin Park's late lead singer, and Samantha Bennington. He has two younger half-sisters, Lily and Lila, and an older half-brother named Jaime. His debut single, F_w_Me, was released recently under the moniker RVRND.

8) Justin Combs

From a young age, Justin Dior Combs wanted to become a star like his father. He made his first appearance on television when he was 15 years old. Sean Combs and Misa Hylton are his parents. In the public eye, he became known through his social media.

9) Nathan Morris II

In addition to working at UCF Athletics Association Inc, Nathan Morris II previously worked as a Fitness Supervisor. Despite being the son of Boyz II Men's Nathan Morris, there's not much information about him. A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Sports & Exercise Science.

10) Quincy Brown

Quincy Taylor Brown is an actor and singer who performs under the moniker Quincy. He is the son of Kim Porter and Al B. Sure. His work was featured in the 2015 film Brotherly Love and the song "Friends First." Aside from this, he has also appeared as a co-star on the television musical drama Star.

11) Sy'Rai Smith

Known best for her single At Your Best, Sy'Rai Smith is the daughter of producer Robert Anthony Smith, also known as Big Bert. Additionally, her mother, Brandy Rayana Norwood, who is a singer, songwriter, actress, and model was featured in the MTV reality show Brandy: Special Delivery during her pregnancy.

12) Tron Austin

Tron is the son of TLC singer Rozonda Thomas, aka "Chilli," and music producer Dallas Austin. He is currently working towards following in his parent's footsteps as an artist and songwriter. Apart from this, fans can check out his work on Apple music and Spotify.

Family Legacy will include some interviews and footage from beyond the stage of these children's lives. In the US and Canada, fans can watch the show's latest episode on April 25 at 3 am ET on Paramount+.

Family Legacy will air internationally the next day in the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, LATAM, and Brazil. On Saturday, April 29, Australian fans can watch the show.

Poll : 0 votes