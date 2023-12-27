Percy Jackson and the Olympians breaks record, competes with Loki and Ahsoka on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu with 13.3M views

Percy Jackson and the Olympians broke all records with its inaugural episode, getting a massive 13.3 million viewers in just six days across Disney+ and Hulu. Disney+ seems to have hit a jackpot, giving tough competition to even Loki and Ahsoka.

The series, which is a Disney+ original, was aired on December 19, 2023. Disney+ streamed episodes 1 and 2, and Hulu streamed episode 1. The rest of the episodes of this eight-episode series will each be released on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+, beginning with episode 3, which was dropped yesterday.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Tops the charts as Disney's all-time debut

Disney just scored a television grand slam with Percy Jackson and the Olympians. According to Variety, the first episode brought an impressive 13.3 million viewers on Disney+ and Hulu, and that too in the first six days.

Comparatively, the premiere numbers for Ahsoka on Disney+ reached 14 million viewers in five days. Loki Season 2, surpassed Percy Jackson's six-day 13.3 million mark with its three-day 10.9 million viewers. (According to Disney, one view is calculated by dividing the total time watched by runtime.)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on a middle-grade book series, thus, the fact that these metrics are comparable is a gain for it. In contrast, Ahsoka and Loki are more obviously meant for adults. Also, Percy Jackson is the pilot movie for a potential huge Disney film franchise, while Ahsoka and Loki benefited from being sequels to numerous films in the Star Wars and Marvel universes, respectively.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was a top-five premiere for Disney+ and Hulu and Disney Branded Television's most-watched premiere ever, compared to six days of viewership for Goosebumps, which launched earlier this year. The list included Superkitties, the No. 1 most-watched new series in 2023 among ages 2-5, Bluey, The Santa Clauses, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more.

Why watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians have a two-episode premiere. 12-year-old Percy, played by Walker Scobell, is a normal boy whose life turns upside down when he comes to know that he is not normal at all. He is the son of Poseidon, the Greek God, which makes him a demigod who is constantly threatened by mythological creatures.

He goes to a shelter for demigods called "Camp Half-Blood," where children like him are taught how to use their powers. Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Percy's satyr companion, is with him and is in charge of keeping him safe from bad forces. At the camp, they meet Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), and the three become great friends.

Percy, Grover, and Annabeth set out on a journey across America to prevent the war among the gods. On the way, they come across many terrifying monsters, and their training is put to the test fighting them off.

Percy and the Olympians is entertaining and full of surprises. Although the subject matter might be somewhat gloomy, there is a lot of heart and humor throughout. Young viewers will be able to relate to these incredibly vulnerable and real characters because of the excellent performances of the child performers. Children who enjoy fantasy and can tolerate some horror will be lured to Percy's vivid universe.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a total of eight episodes, the first two having premiered on December 19, 2024. The remaining episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ every Tuesday until January 30, 2024.