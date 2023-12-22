Who plays Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians? All to know

The fantasy adventure series Percy Jackson and the Olympians began streaming on Disney+ on December 20, 2023. Based on the book of the same name by Rick Riordan, the series follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon. The revelation brings to Percy, a demigod, the knowledge that Greek gods and mythological monsters are real.

However, Percy's discovery of his divine heritage quickly leads him into a dangerous quest across the USA. His mission is to find Zeus' master bolt, a powerful weapon of mass destruction, that has been stolen. The theft of this bolt is threatening to spark a war among the Olympian gods and Percy's father, Poseidon, plays a pivotal role in the narrative of the story.

While teen actor Walker Scobell plays the role of Percy Jackson, British actor Toby Stephens plays the role of Percy's father, the Greek god, Poseidon.

A look into the acting career of Toby Stephens who plays Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Toby Stephens, who plays Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Image via Netflix)

Toby Stephens plays the role of Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is currently streaming on Disney+. The 54-year-old actor has been in the entertainment industry, building a career in acting since the 1990s. His career flourished with Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company where he played major roles in a number of Shakespeare's timeless works. This included performances in A Midsummer Night's Dream, among others.

However, the actor's work extends beyond Shakespeare's works as he also acted in plays like A Streetcar Named Desire and Private Lives.

He began his career in the film industry in the 1990s when he appeared in the film Photographing Fairies in 1997. This was followed by a role each in 1998's Cousin Bette and 1999's Onegin. However, his claim to fame in Hollywood was the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.

Toby Stephens has also appeared in TV series like Agatha Christie's Poirot, Wired, Agatha Christie's Marple - The Blue Geranium, and Law & Order UK, among several others. Other popular series where Stephens has appeared include Black Sails, Lost in Space, and Jane Eyre.

Does Toby Stephens hail from an acting background?

Tob Stephens is the son of actors Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Robert Stephens. While Sir Stephens was a distinguished stage actor, Dame Smith is popular for role as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series as well as her work in theater.

Additionally, Toby's elder brother, Chris Larkin is also an actor who has appeared in multiple British films and series. Chris and Toby also have three other siblings, Quinn Hawkins, Michael Stephens, and Lucy Dilon.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Who are the other Greek Gods including Poseidon?

In the TV series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, several actors portray Greek gods, each with distinct roles in the storyline.

1) Poseidon: As mentioned earlier, Toby Stephens plays the role of Poseidon, Percy Jackson's father and the god of the sea. The Greek god is known for his impulsive and stubborn nature.

2) Zeus: Portraying the King of the Olympian Gods, Lance Reddick's Zeus is characterized as ferocious. His thunderbolt, the master weapon, plays a central role in the plot as it gets stolen. This, in turn, sparks potential conflict among the gods.

3) Dionysus/Mr. D: In the series, Jason Mantzoukas takes on the role of the God of Wine. He is also the curmudgeonly director of Camp Half-Blood, the safe haven for demigods like Percy.

4) Ares: Adam Copeland's character is the arrogant and daring god of war. Hence, he brings a bold presence to the series.

5) Hades: Jay Duplass portrays the God of the Underworld, Hades, a pivotal figure in Greek mythology and the story of Percy Jackson.

6) Hephaestus: Timothy Omundson plays the role of the Olympian gods' blacksmith. He is renowned for his crafting skills and invention.

7) Hermes: In his role, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings to life the Messenger of the Gods, a character with significant influence in the series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.