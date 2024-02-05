The last episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins with a recap, revealing that Ares stole the Master Bolt. Thereafter, Percy's mission is to return to Master Bolt and retrieve Hades’ Helm of Darkness. This is because he has to save his mother, but first, he must confront Ares.

Furthermore, a flashback to Camp Half-Blood shows Luke overpowering Percy in sword training as he teaches him about the rules of war. Following this, the scene shifts to Montauk Beach, where Percy challenges Ares to single combat for the Helm of Darkness and the Master Bolt.

Next, Percy, aware of Kronos' influence over Ares, engages in an epic sword fight. Despite being overpowered initially, Percy summons a massive tidal wave to defeat Ares and secure the Helm of Darkness. Then, Ares, vowing enmity against Percy, leaves the Helm before vanishing.

The episode showcases Percy's growth as he confronts the heavy responsibilities of being a demigod and navigates the political intricacies of Olympus. The discovery of Luke's betrayal highlights themes of trust and disillusionment, particularly in the context of the younger generation's strained relationships with the gods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Why did Luke steal the Master Bolt?

The ending of Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is marked by a series of significant events. The ending saw Percy hand the Helm to Alecto in exchange for his mother's safety and send Annabeth and Grover to Camp Half-Blood to warn about Kronos's and Ares's actions. Then, after an adventurous journey, Percy Jackson reaches Olympus and presents Zeus with the master bolt.

Furthermore, the events of the ending showcased Percy's attempts to warn Zeus about Kronos's rising threat. However, Zeus remains dismissive. Subsequently, a tension-filled moment occurs when Percy's life is in danger, but his father, Poseidon, enters the picture and offers himself to Zeus in exchange for Percy's safety.

As the season is on the brink of culmination, back at Camp Half-Blood, a major revelation occurs as Percy discovers that it was Luke, and not Clarisse, who had stolen the bolt for Kronos.

It's revealed that Luke's actions stem from his deep-seated resentment towards the gods, most importantly his father, Hermes. Their confrontation ends with Luke using a portal to escape. Meanwhile, Grover achieves a significant milestone by earning his Searcher's License. The license, in turn, sets him on a path to find Pan, the god of the wild.

On the other hand, Annabeth chooses to spend time with her father as she explores the world outside Camp Half-Blood.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: What happened to Gabe at the end?

The season wraps up with Percy returning home in a hopeful yet uncertain fashion. This is because he considered whether Hades had released his mother as agreed. However, the peace is tentative as Kronos continues to loom large in Percy's dreams.

Furthermore, in the post-credits scene of the show, the continued presence of mythical elements in the series is highlighted.

In the scene, Gabe is seen talking to his lawyer over the phone, expressing disbelief about Sally deciding to end their relationship through a divorce. During this scene, Gabe opens a package addressed to Percy, which turns out to contain Medusa's severed head. Upon opening the package, Gabe turns into stone. Notably, the twist in the storyline highlights the consequences of Gabe's actions.

Will there be a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2?

As of now, there's no official confirmation from Disney+ regarding Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. However, there are strong indications that the show is preparing for a second season. Moreover, the writers' room is reportedly making significant progress on the story for season 2. This development suggests that Disney+ is planning ahead for the continuation of the series.

Additionally, the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians set up a foundation for further adventures, leaving a lot of room for a follow-up season. Given the popularity of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novel series, it's unsurprising that there's a plan for continuing the TV series adaptation.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.