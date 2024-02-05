Percy Jackson and the Olympians villain twist explained: Who stole the Master Bolt and why?

Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians know that the story is full of surprises and twists. Among the biggest ones, is the identity of the thief who stole the Master Bolt and Hades's Helm of Darkness, two of the three most powerful items belonging to the big three. The storyline of Percy Jackson and the Olympians takes a surprising turn with a revelation that surrounds the theft of Zeus's Master Bolt.

In the initial episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Ares, the god of war, is believed to be the one behind this grand theft since he is always looking for trouble. However, as the first season of the show comes to an end, the audience witnesses an unforeseen twist that unfolds, where another prominent character in the series emerges as the true culprit.

Who stole the master bolt in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

In episode 8 of the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, it is revealed that the orchestrator of the theft of Zeus's Master Bolt and Hades' Helm of Darkness was none other than Luke Castellan, a friend and mentor to Percy. Ares wanted to start a war between the gods, so he persuaded Luke to steal the master bolt and Hades's Helm of Darkness.

Luke Castellan (Image via Disney+)

This completely shifts the audience's focus from Ares to Luke. From being an ally to Percy, Luke transforms into a formidable opponent with ulterior motives. The artifacts involved in this grand theft are no mere tools of chaos but integral pieces in Luke's evil plans for the future.

Why did Luke steal the Master Bolt in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

As mentioned above, it was Ares who convinced Luke to steal these powerful weapons. He told Luke that this would help him overthrow the gods and create a new world order. Luke, who has been angry and resentful of the gods, was easily convinced. He always felt that the gods had abandoned him and other demigods, leaving them to suffer in a world completely different from theirs.

Luke Castellan in episode 8 ( image via Disney+ Hotstar)

Another agenda behind stealing these weapons of symbolic power was to bring about the return of Kronos, the Lord of the Titans and the father of the Big Three. Luke believes that, since the reign of Kronos is known as the golden age, overthrowing Zeus and letting Kronos regain his throne might bring back those times and do justice to the demigods. He wants revenge and freedom from Zeus's tyranny.

All this leads to Luke stealing and hiding the master bolt and Hades's Helm of Darkness in different locations. Luke further frames Percy for the theft, eventually leading Percy to face Zeus's wrath. Percy is forced to go on a quest to find the master bolt and return it to its rightful owner before the solstice.

What is the future of Percy and Luke's Friendship?

While Luke seems to become a character who is driven by a sense of justice, albeit a skewed one, and seeks retributions for the wrongs done by the gods against the demigods like him, his betrayal towards the end of episode 8 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians serves as a dramatic turning point in his friendship with Percy.

Percy Jackson (Image via Disney+)

The revelation of Luke being the one behind the theft left Percy shocked and hurt. He felt betrayed and found his beliefs challenged. This unexpected truth prompted a re-evaluation of the relationships between demigods and their allies. Percy also realized that Luke was dangerous and delusional, and needed to be stopped.

The confrontation between the two was both a physical and moral fight. Percy not only had to defend himself from Luke's attacks but also from his lies and manipulations. While Luke chose to be a thief and a traitor, Percy wanted to prove that he was a loyal and brave demigod.

The revelation at the end of episode 8 of season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians reshapes the trajectory of the series. The audience will be amazed by the creativity and excitement of this story, as well as by the characters' growth.

All the episodes of the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are available to stream on Disney+ Hostar.