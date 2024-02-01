Who plays Kronos in Percy Jackson and the Olympians show? Character and actor explored 

Percy Jackson and the Olympians show on Disney+ dropped its last episode on January 30, 2024, and the end credits named Nick Boraine as Kronos.

As readers of Percy Jackson's books already know, Kronos does not appear in the first few books, but his presence is through a disembodied voice in Percy’s dreams.

True to the books, the Disney+ show also had the raspy voice of Kronos featured in Percy’s dreams. However, the holder of the voice was credited only at the end of the eighth and final episode.

For the uninitiated, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the live-action show on the titular character on Disney+. Created by Rick Riordan from his books about the same character, the series premiered on December 19, 2023. Jonathan E Steinberg co-created with Riordan.

The recently aired series is the first season with eight episodes. The plot follows the protagonist, a demigod in the modern world, as he tries to find and return the Greek god Zeus’s thunderbolt, which he's wrongly accused of stealing.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Which actor portrays Kronos?

Viewers of Percy Jackson and the Olympians saw Percy hearing a creepy voice in his dreams.

The actor behind the voice in the protagonist’s nightmares is Nick Boraine, as credited at the end of episode 8. It leaves the opportunity for Boraine to continue as Kronos in the future seasons of the series.

Nick Boraine is a South African actor. His illustrious acting career started with a degree in Dramatic Arts in 1994, and he was the Associate Artistic Director of Global Arts Corps in 2011. His previous work includes Black Sails and NCIS.

In the books, Kronos appears only after Book 4, The Battle of the Labyrinth, by inhabiting the body of Luke, but in the series, Boraine may appear in person or continue to be the voiceover for the representation of Kronos.

Who is Kronos in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

The finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians name-dropped Kronos many times before the spirit-like appearance was shown. Viewers were presented with a clear connection between the eerie voice in Percy’s nightmares and the shrouded figure of Kronos.

Episode 7 of season 1 of the show revealed that Kronos was behind the current problem of the stolen thunderbolt. By episode 8, Percy learnt the complete extent of Kronos’ involvement. They even had a conversation in his dreams.

Earlier, Percy’s dreams only had Kronos’ raspy voice holding a one-sided conversation while the hero remained baffled. However, in the finale, the demigod interacted with the mysterious guest of his nightmares. His tete-a-tete also revealed the extent of the threat Kronos posed.

Both in the series and its sourcebooks, Kronos was found to have manipulated Luke Castellan, forcing him to steal Zeus’ thunderbolt. By serving him, Luke became a disgraced Olympian.

Later, he even inhabited Luke’s body, and Luke had to sacrifice himself to defeat Kronos. That makes Kronos in Percy Jackson and the Olympians the main villain.

Summing up about Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Played by Walker Scobell, Percy Jackson depicted the problem of manipulation through dreams as Kronos speaks to him in his nightmares.

The teenage demigod in the series is accused of stealing Zeus’ thunderbolt, and he plans to find it and return it to the ruler of gods. His friends, Grover Underwood, played by Aryan Simhadri, and Annabeth Chase, played by Leah Sava Jeffries, help him in his endeavor.

By the finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1, Luke and Ares get into a duel, and Percy retrieves both the Thunderbolt and the Helm of Darkness. Luke is shown fleeing after Annabeth reveals herself to be the daughter of Athena, while Percy slashes Ares and leaves, vowing enmity.

After getting his Bolt back from Percy, Zeus is ready to strike him, but Poseidon surrender, and the two titans discuss the threat from Kronos. As the three friends, Percy, Annabeth and Grover, go their way, they decide to reunite a year later.

While the series may return with another season, nothing is confirmed yet. Meanwhile watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 streaming on Disney+.