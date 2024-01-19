Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is creeping towards the conclusion of its first season. Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the series is directly inspired by Riordan’s book series released under the same name.

The book series, which started off back in June 2005, was a bit of a fan favorite, which has led to the Disney+ series also being met with huge excitement. As fans gear up for the release of Episode 7, we look at everything that they need to know with respect to the episode’s release.

Episode 7 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 will be released on January 24, 2024. It will be available to be watched on Disney+ and is set to be released at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Percy Jackson and the Oympians episode 7: How to watch it?

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the release of the latest episode. Episode 6 was titled ‘We Take a Zebra to Vegas’ and was released on January 16, 2024. It followed the same schedule that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to follow with respect to the entire season.

Percy traveled to Vegas alongside his friends Annabeth and Grover during the episode, where they came across a casino that felt like it existed ‘out of time.’ The episode gives fans the first glimpse of the Underworld, where Percy and his friends are expected to travel in Episode 7.

Titled ‘We Find Out The Truth, Sort Of, the episode will see Percy Jackson bargain for his and his friends' safety in front of the God of Death, who has also not been seen in the series thus far.

Expected to be released on January 24, fans of the series can watch it once it is officially released. Set to premiere at 12:01 AM PT, viewers in the EST timezone will have to wait until 3:01 PM, while those following BST time zone can watch in at 9:01 PM.

What’s more, as things stand, the series is only available to be streamed on Disney+, which currently offers two subscriptions. One costs $7.99 a month, but comes with ads, while the premium one costs $13.99 but frees viewers of advertisements.

What to expect from Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 7?

Readers of the book series will be more than aware of the kind of story that is set to unfold in the upcoming episodes. Percy Jackson is one of the several demigods left on Earth and is yet to discover the extent of his powers with respect to the series. Demigods tend to have longer lifespans than average humans and are effectively half-gods and half-mortals.

Alongside Percy Jackson, a range of other demi-gods will be or have been seen in the series. These include Annabeth Chase, Luke Castellan, Jason Grace, Leo Valdez, and Piper McLean. Episode 7 will see Jackson travel to the Underworld for the first time, which is bound to put him closer to realizing the extent of his ancestry and the powers that come with it.

The episode title also hints at the same and can be expected to include some revelations with respect to the identity of the various demigods. Regardless, with only 2 episodes remaining for the conclusion of Season 1, fans can expect things to start making more sense, as we look forward to Season 2.