Perry Mason season 2 episode 7 on HBO: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

HBO's adaptation of the popular Perry Mason is all set to return with a new episode on April 17, 2023, bringing back the enthralling drama from Perry's (Matthew Rhys) latest case involving the murder of a scion of a powerful oil family. Since the season premiere, things have escalated quite a lot, taking the titular lawyer to some great extremes.

The seventh episode of the season will air at 9:00 pm EST on HBO this Monday. This episode should have a promising setup with the previous episode featuring a number of revelations. At this point in the story, things could change completely for almost all the characters. Perry could also be at risk after Pete Strickland invaded his home and left him a warning.

More importantly, this episode will serve as the penultimate episode of Perry Mason season 2, which is set to conclude on April 24, 2023.

What to expect from Perry Mason season 2 episode 7?

Sadly, like all the other weeks, HBO has kept almost all the details about the upcoming episode under wraps. The process is more strict this time as this is the penultimate episode of the season. While information about the plot is not available, SpoilerTV released a synopsis that may reflect what to expect from the upcoming episode.

The synopsis for Perry Mason season 2 episode 7 as per the publication, reads:

"Facing career-ending accusations and potential jailtime, Perry must turn to Strickland to stay ahead of the prosecution – and Lydell. With the Gallardos’ fate in the balance, Della presses Hamilton for answers, while Paul enlists Clara to infiltrate a wealthy white suburb in pursuit of the truth."

The show managed to create a complexly-woven mystery that only got deeper in the previous episodes of the season. It will be up to the two episodes to untangle the plot and deliver a satisfactory ending to a saga that has already been built up quite well.

The previous episode also revealed that Pete discovered the murder weapon in Perry's safe, changing the complexion of the case quite significantly. This will also be aided by the fact that the information has already been leaked to the prosecution, creating a dangerous situation, which will be featured in the upcoming episode.

More about Perry Mason

Anders Holmes @fabricius91 Juliet Rylance who plays Della Street on #PerryMason was absolutely brilliant in this new episode. Absolutely crushed it. Juliet Rylance who plays Della Street on #PerryMason was absolutely brilliant in this new episode. Absolutely crushed it. https://t.co/L4UphhY8D5

Based on one of the greatest literary characters of all time, Perry Mason is the latest reimagining of Erle Stanley Gardner's character created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald for HBO. Originally premiering in 2021, the plot of the show saw some big changes over the two seasons, with the first episode of the current season premiering in March 2023.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"In 1932, Los Angeles is prospering while the rest of the U.S. is recovering from the grip of the Great Depression. Down-and-out private investigator Perry Mason is struggling with his trauma from The Great War and being divorced. He is hired for a sensational child kidnapping trial; his investigation results in major consequences for Mason, those around him, and local leaders."

It stars Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason, Juliet Rylance as Della Street, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, Justin Kirk as Hamilton Burger, and Diarra Kilpatrick as Clara Drake, among many others.

The previous episodes of the show are available for streaming on HBO Max.

