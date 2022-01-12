Pete Rock net worth: Legendary hip-hop producer's fortune explored as he's set to sue Nas over 'Illmatic' royalties

Hip-hop producer Pete Rock is taking legal action against rapper Nas as he claims to have not been paid for his work on the iconic album Illmatic.

Rock's attorneys said Nas signed a contract that promised a cut of the proceeds from the track, The World Is Yours. Lawyers have frequently demanded Nas honor the deal, but there has been no response.

The record producer has a writing credit for the song alongside being a producer and contributing vocals. Reports say that Rock's legal team is preparing to file a lawsuit this month.

In an interview with Page Six, Rock said,

“Nas and his people have stonewalled me since 1994. My New Year’s resolution is to be compensated for my hard work on ‘Illmatic’.”

Nas' representatives have not yet commented on the matter.

Pete Rock is worth millions

Rock attends Nas' "The Lost Tapes 2" release party (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Born on June 21, 1970, the Bronx native is a popular producer, DJ, and rapper. He is widely regarded as one of the best hip-hop producers of all time.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 51-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. Rock has earned a lot from his work in the music industry since 1987.

In the early 1990s, he was one-half of the famous group Pete Rock & CL Smooth. He has also been credited for his remix work early on. Following the duo's separation, Rock pursued a solo career that gained him attention. He then played a significant role in merging jazz and hip-hop.

Rock released the album All Souled Out in 1991, followed by Mecca and Soul Brother in 1992. He then released solo albums like Soul Survivor, Soul Survivor II, and NY’s Finest.

He collaborated on albums like My Own Worst with Ed O.G., Monumental with Smif-N-Wessun, and others. He has produced albums for various artists, like Monica, Jay Z, Kanye West, Heavy & the Boyz, and more.

'Illmatic' was a landmark record

Illmatic is Nas' debut studio album. Recorded between 92 and 93, the album was released on April 19, 1994. It features multi-syllabic internal rhymes and inner-city narratives based on Nas' experiences in the Queensbridge Houses.

The album topped 12th position on the US Billboard 200 and sold 63,000 copies in the first week. Although the initial sales were low, it received a positive response with praise towards the production and lyrics.

Illmatic has been described as a landmark album in East Coast hip hop and is considered one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time.

