Peter Frampton 2023 Never Say Never Tour: New dates, presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Famous guitarist Peter Frampton has thrilled fans by announcing an exciting new set of tour dates for November. This comes after his surprising return from retirement earlier this year. Frampton's upcoming concerts will take him to some of the biggest cities across the United States, ensuring his music reaches far and wide.

The list of cities includes notable places like Austin, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Birmingham, Alabama, among others.

Peter Frampton shared about the tour in a press release:

"I wanted to thank all who came to the 'Never Say Never' tour this summer. I can't thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!". Breaking news I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I'm just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us."

He further added:

"At the end of every 'Finale' tour show, I did say 'never say never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard.

He concluded his statement by saying:

"Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. Much love, Peter."

Pre-sale for the tour will go live on Thursday, August 31, 2023, via Live Nation, while the general on-sale will go on sale Friday, September 1, via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the latest news about the tour.

Peter Frampton's tour will begin in Louisville and end in Nashville

Peter Frampton will kick off the scheduled tour with his Louisville concert, scheduled to take place on November 9, 2023. After performing across varied cities in America, the guitarist will finally wrap up his brief tour with a concert in Nashville on November 22, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 09, 2023 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

November 11, 2023 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock

November 13, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live, Moody Theater

November 15, 2023 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

November 17, 2023 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live

November 18, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino

November 20, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

November 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Peter Frampton is a Grammy-winning guitarist known for his 1976 popular album Frampton Comes Alive

Born on April 22, 1950, in Bromley, Peter Frampton became a music sensation with his 1976 album Frampton Comes Alive. This double LP transformed his earlier songs into iconic hits like Show Me the Way, Baby, I Love Your Way, and Do You Feel Like We Do. These live versions captured the spirit of arena rock before the punk era.

Before his breakthrough, Peter Frampton was part of bands like the Herd and Humble Pie. He left the Herd in 1969 to start a solo career. He contributed to notable albums like George Harrison's All Things Must Pass and worked with artists like Harry Nilsson.

Frampton's fame soared with Frampton Comes Alive! It spent weeks atop the charts and sold over 16 million copies globally. His innovative use of the talk-box guitar effect during live performances became his signature. Rolling Stone even named him the Artist of the Year.

Despite pressure to follow up quickly, Frampton released I'm in You in 1977, achieving commercial success. However, it didn't match the impact of his previous work. The following year, he faced setbacks like the critical failure of the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band film and a severe car accident.

Peter Frampton's popularity waned through the late 1970s and 1980s, but he remained active in the music industry. He made a comeback in the early 2000s, receiving a Grammy for his instrumental album Fingerprints in 2006. In 2019, he announced a farewell tour after a diagnosis of inclusion body myositis. However, his health stabilized, allowing him to continue performing.

Peter Frampton's journey showcased his resilience and enduring talent as a guitarist. His influence on rock music remains significant, and his story exemplifies the highs and lows of the music industry.