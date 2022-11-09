Peter Gabriel Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

English singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel is slated to hit the road for his European tour in May next year.

Gabriel, who is embarking on a solo tour after nine years, will perform on May 18, 2023, in Poland at the Tauron Arena to mark the commencement of the tour. The Grammy-winning singer will also be performing in the UK from June 17, 2023, with his first performance scheduled in Birmingham, England. He will wrap up the tour on June 25, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland.

Everything you need to know about Peter Gabriel's 2023 Tour

The tour has been arranged in support of Peter Gabriel’s upcoming album I/O. He will be backed by his regular bandmates, Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché.

As per a press release cited by Consequence, Peter Gabriel will also head to North America in late 2023. However, details of this North American leg of the tour are yet to be revealed.

In a statement, Peter Gabriel said:

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Tickets for Peter Gabriel’s European tour dates will be available from November 14, 2022, at 10.00 am GMT via the artist's official website or Live Nation via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation presale for VIP packages will go live at 10.00 am GMT on November 10, while an artist pre-sale is currently underway. A general onsale will go live on November 11 at 10.00 am GMT.

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates

May 18 -- Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

May 20 -- Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

May 21 -- Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

May 23 -- Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

May 24 -- Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 -- Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

May 28 -- Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

May 30 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

May 31 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

June 02 -- Bergen, Norway - Koengen

June 05 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 06 -- Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

June 08 -- Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

June 10 -- Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

June 12 -- Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

June 13 -- Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

June 15 -- Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

June 17 -- Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena

June 19 -- London, England - The O2

June 22 -- Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

June 23 -- Manchester, England - AO Arena

June 25 -- Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

More about the artist

Peter Gabriel is a six-time Grammy-award winner and grew popular in the mid-80s as the lead singer of progressive rock band Genesis. He left the band in 1975 and began working on his solo career.

His first single as a solo artist was Solsubury Hill, followed by his 1986 best-selling album So. The album featured Gabriel’s hit single Sledgehammer, which won many accolades, including nine MTV awards 1987.

His most recent album with original work was 2002’s Up. However, he won a Grammy Award in 2008 for his song Down To Earth in the film Wall-E, for which he had collaborated with Thomas Newton. The song won a Grammy in the "Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media" category.

The artist recently worked with Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire for the song Unconditional II (Race and Religion). He also worked on a charity album for Earth Day, which was curated by British musician Brian Eno, and recorded a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Here It Is for a tribute album.

As mentioned previously, the 2023 venture will be Gabriel’s first solo tour in nine years. The artist previously hit the road outside of North America as part of his 2014 "Back to Front" Tour for the 25th anniversary of his album So. In 2016, Gabriel was part of the "Rock Paper Scissors" Tour with legendary singer Sting.

