Phil Lord reveals the title for Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3

There is some hope left that Phil Lord and Chris Miller will complete the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs trilogy with a third installment. Lord finally revealed on social media the planned title for the third feature in the franchise, which is "Planet of the Grapes."

The proposed title is in keeping with the air of playfulness that Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs movie titles usually have. However, fans are going to have to wait for some time before they can get to this next installment. As of now, very little is known about whether Lord and Miller will complete the franchise.

What do we know about Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3?

Following the immense popularity of the first two movies, directors Cody Cameron and Kris Pearn thought there was enough space in the last entry of the franchise for more stories.

Both agreed that there were enough loose threads in Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2 for further exploration if the studio ever wanted to pursue the franchise later on. Around the time of the release of the last feature in the trilogy, which was around 2013, Cameron had said:

"I don't know that will happen, we're going to have to see what it does on September 27th. I definitely think we've set up enough character, basically enough stuff in the second film that we can branch off and do multiple stories for a third film – but you know it's kind of hard to think about that right now."

Pearn had added,

"To be honest with you I think we kind of went at it the same way we did the first one where you kind of tell that story and get it to the end and heh, now we get to sleep."

It seems that their words have come true as Phil Lord replied to a fan tweet yesterday saying that a script and title exist for Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3.

No official announcement has been made regarding a third-part

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs introduced us to an inventor who created devices to help humanity. However, his inventions turned against their purpose, provoking a unique disaster that almost destroyed the planet with giant pieces of food.

It has been years since that last feature in the franchise was dropped but fans have still been asking when the final feature in the trilogy will be coming. In fact, the popularity of the franchise even inspired an animated series back in 2017 on Cartoon Network.

Sony, the studio behind the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, never officially confirmed the development of a third entry. However, Lord’s recent statement suggests that there is still some chance for the third part.

While a script and a title are a good start, in order for the supposed third part to come to fruition, Lord and his team will have to make an official announcement. In the absence of any official confirmation, the third part right now seems only a rumor.

Given the impressive success of the first two movies of the Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs franchise, which earned $243 and $274 million worldwide, there is no doubt that if a third feature is made, it will be a hit. Lord and Miller currently have their hands full with the Spider-Man animated trilogy. We hope that the duo will come back to the Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs trilogy soon.