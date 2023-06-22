7 food-themed movies that will keep you entertained

The best food-themed movies are ''so tastefully done'' that you can't help but get food cravings. Irrespective of whether you call yourself a foodie or not, it is impossible to look away when beautifully plated food takes center stage on the screen. But a good food movie is not just about the dishes, it is also about relatable characters and an interesting narrative.

Over the years, there have been quite a few food-themed movies that have been able to delight moviegoers with delightful stories - and delicious food. If you love exploring new cuisines and trying recipes then you should definitely add some of these movies to your watchlist.

That looks good - Diner Rush, Haute Cuisine, and 5 other food-themed movies that will make you hungry

1) Dinner Rush (2000)

Most of the events in this food-themed movie play out in and around a restaurant owned by Louis Cropa played by Danny Aiello. His son Udo, played by Edoardo Ballerini, is a talented chef. But he and his father often disagree on food. While his father prefers to stick to traditional recipes, Udo loves to experiment.

Food is not the only thing that this food-themed movie focuses on, as there is an added angle of organized crime as well. All in all, there is a lot happening on screen that will keep viewers entertained.

2) Today's Special (2009)

This food-themed movie stars Aasif Mandvi in the lead role. Aasif plays the role of an ambitious chef named Samir who wants to study French cuisine in France. But his dreams are crushed when his father falls sick and he has to manage the family's Indian restaurant.

Even though he has Indian roots, he knows very little about Indian food and when he starts to struggle, a cab driver cum chef extraordinaire named Akbar (Naseeruddin Shah) steps in to help. The delectable food and the colorful characters make this food-themed movie an entertaining watch.

3) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

What could possibly go wrong if giant-sized versions of your favorite food started falling from the sky? Well, a lot, according to this food-themed movie. The story focuses on Flint Lockwood who has always wanted to invent something spectacular. Of course, most of his inventions were failures.

But when the Flint Lockwood Diatonic Super Mutating Dynamic Food Replicator finally starts working in the stratosphere, he is over the moon. Food starts raining from the sky and all is well, but not for long, as the food keeps getting bigger and bigger.

With a heartwarming story, witty dialogues, and giant versions of world-famous recipes, this movie has all the right ingredients to keep viewers invested.

4) Haute Cuisine (2012)

If you are fascinated with French food, then this is the food-themed movie that you should be watching. Based on a true story, the film focuses on the journey of a talented chef who comes from a humble background. Her skills in the kitchen help her become the personal chef of the president of France.

Interesting and witty, it is a light-hearted movie that will get you in the mood for French cuisine.

5) Spinning Plates (2012)

Food-themed movies are always tempting, but more so, when they feature actual restaurants and chefs. In this documentary, the viewers get an insight into not one but three restaurants namely Alinea, Breitbach’s Country Dining, and La Cocina de Gabby.

Each restaurant is different with regards to what they want to serve their customers but one thing that they all have in common is the desire to deliver quality food that leaves an impression. It is interesting to see the vision the chefs have, the challenges they face, and, of course, the mouth-watering food.

6) The Trip to Italy (2014)

This food-themed movie is a slow burn but it is still worth watching because of the amazing dishes. Starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon who play fictionalized versions of themselves, it gives viewers an insight into Italian cuisine. Rob is commissioned by a newspaper to review restaurants in Italy and Steve tags along on the trip.

Of course, the food is amazing, but what this movie does even better is to showcase how a meal can be so much more than satiating hunger. The way the characters bond and talk over every meal adds to the viewing experience.

7) Sweet Bean (2015)

If you have a sweet tooth then this is the food-themed movie for you. This Japanese movie centers around the owner of a small dorayaki shop called Sentaro. His store is well-liked by people in the neighborhood.

When he puts up a sign looking for a helping hand, he meets an old lady named Tokue. He is unsure whether she would be able to pull her weight in the kitchen, but when he tastes her bean paste, he is pleasantly surprised. The story is emotional and heartfelt, and it showcases how good food can make a difference in people's lives.

Foodies should definitely check out these tasteful food-themed movies because they feature lip-smacking food along with heartfelt stories and lovable characters.

