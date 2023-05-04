Julie & Julia and 5 popular food movies that will make you want to start cooking

Irrespective of whether you enjoy cooking food or simply prefer eating it instead, food movies are simply irresistible. From up-close shots of freshly made recipes that make you drool to immaculately plated delicacies that look too good to eat, it is hard to get through a good food movie without munching on something.

When it comes to food movies that bring on the cravings, it is hard not to mention Julie & Julia. The film combines the early years of chef Julia Child, honing her culinary skills, and the story of New Yorker Julie Powell, who resolves to cook all 524 recipes in the chef's cookbook in 365 days. Based on true events, the movie is a gastronomic delight.

There is no doubt that Julie & Julia is a classic. However, it isn't the only food movie that will make you hungry. Over the years, there have been quite a few movies centered around food that have delighted foodies around the world.

Chocolat, Chef, and four other craving-inducing food movies that will inspire you to get cooking

1) Julie & Julia (2009)

This movie stars Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in lead roles. It is not easy to upstage the award-winning Meryl Streep, but the main attraction of the film comes in the form of delectable recipes by the larger-than-life chef Julie Child.

The best part about this movie is that it is not only about cooking good food but also focuses on the comfort that good food can bring to people at the end of a bad or exhausting day.

2) Chocolat (2000)

Directed by Lasse Hallström, this food movie tells the story of Vianne Rocher, played by Juliette Binoche, who opens a small chocolaterie in a small conservative village. People were skeptical of her at first, but her chocolate recipes soon started to change their lives in different ways.

From hot chocolate to chocolate bon bons, this food movie is a must-watch for chocolate lovers, and will have you reaching for your favorite chocolate bar minutes into the movie.

3) Ratatouille (2007)

Written and directed by Brad Bird, Ratatouille is one of the best animated food movies till date. The story centers around Remy, a young rat who aspires to be a chef at his mentor, Auguste Gusteau's restaurant, but given that he is a rat, it seems like his dream will remain unfulfilled. However, his fate changes when he meets Alfredo Linguini, the garbage boy at the restaurant.

Given that so many details go into the making of the movie, the beautifully depicted cooking scenes are simply a treat to watch. Even the scene where Remy makes a simple omelet is tempting enough to give you cravings.

4) Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Directed by David Gelb, this documentary focusses on the story of Jiro Ono, an 85-year-old sushi master who owns Sukiyabashi Jiro, a 10-seat, sushi-only restaurant located in Tokyo. It documents the hard work and years of experience that goes into making a sushi restaurant successful.

The way Jiro passionately talks about food and the beautifully-shot sushi made with the freshest ingredients is enough to make the audience salivate.

5) The Hundred Foot Journey (2014)

Starring Helen Mirren, Om Puri, Manish Dayal, and Charlotte Le Bon, the story revolves around the rivalry between two restaurants that are located across the street from each other.

It explores the subtelies of French cooking and the power of Indian spices, giving the audience the best of both culinary worlds. From touching storylines and great acting to mouth-watering dishes, the movie has everything you need from a good food movie.

6) Chef (2014)

Starring Jon Favreau in the lead role, Chef is about a talented chef who loses his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant and then starts a food truck. The truck helps him rediscover his love of cooking and allows him to bond with his young son.

Chef celebrates quality food that is inspired, whether it is served on fine china in an upscale restaurant or on a disposable plate out of a truck. From delectable grilled cheese to fluffly beignets, this food movie has all the ingredients to tantalize your taste buds.

If you are passionate about food, then you must definitely check out these six popular food movies that are on point when it comes to interesting stories, impressive acting, and all the mouth-watering food that you can ask for.

