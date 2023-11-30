Phish Las Vegas Sphere shows: Tickets, dates, and more

American rock band Phish, known for its electrifying live performances, has exciting news for fans and music lovers alike. The band has announced dates for a 2023-24 tour with special performances at the famed Las Vegas venue called Sphere.

The $2.3 billion venue in Las Vegas offers a one of one-of-a-kind concert experience with the highlights being a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen, speakers with beamforming and wave field synthesis technologies, and 4D physical effects. Phish is only the second band that will take a residency at the Sphere after U2. They will take the stage at the Sphere in 2024.

Phish has Trey Anastasio on guitar, Mike Gordon on bass, Jon Fishman on drums, and Page McConnell on the keyboard, along with Anastasio serving as the lead vocalist. The band has a dedicated fan base and is well-known for its live musical improvisation and jam sessions.

Phish will tour New York and Mexico before playing at the Sphere in Las Vegas

It has been reported that the renowned band will perform at the Sphere on April 18, 19, 20, and 21 of 2024. A press release stated that each show would have a different set list and set of graphics:

"These performances mark the beginning of a new relationship between Phish and Sphere, but they will be the only shows Phish will perform at the venue in 2024"

Phish's Lead vocalist Trey Anastasio had the following to say:

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas. We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

Here are the dates for Phish's 2023-24 Tour, which includes their performances at the Sphere in Las Vegas:

Decemeber 28, 2023 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 29, 2023 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 30, 2023 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 31, 2023 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 21, 2024 – Quintana Roo, MX @ Moon Palace Cancun

February 22, 2024 – Quintana Roo, MX @ Moon Palace Cancun

February 23, 2024 – Quintana Roo, MX @ Moon Palace Cancun

February 24, 2024 – Quintana Roo, MX @ Moon Palace Cancun

April 18, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 19, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 20, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 21, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

August 15-18, 2024 – Dover, Delaware @ Phish Festival

Where to book tickets for Phish's 2023-24 Tour?

Tickets for Phish's upcoming shows are available through a ticketing request period that is now open through December 11, 2023. Beginning on December 1, 2023, there will also be travel packages offered. The remaining tickets will go on sale starting Friday, December 15 at 10:00 am PT.

When tickets go on sale, fans can search StubHub for discounts. Orders placed through StubHub's FanProtect program are 100% guaranteed. Due to demand, prices on StubHub may be higher or cheaper than face value, also because StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform.

Fans can expect an exhilarating experience at the Sphere in Las Vegas when Phish performs there. The band, well-known for changing things up at every show, guarantees that the Sphere performances would stick to this tradition while incorporating a “once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.”