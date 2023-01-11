Phish Spring Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American rock band Phish has announced an 8-date spring tour scheduled for April this year. Phish will kick off their tour in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, where the band will play two shows, followed by three nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley and a three-night run at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The band’s spring tour will follow their Riviera Maya residency, which will take place in Mexico from February 23 to 26.

Fans can access the ticket request period via Phish’s official website, which will be live until January 16 at 9.00 am PT. Tickets for the general public will be available from January 20 at 10.00 am PT.

Phish will perform on the following dates this year

Following their 4-date residency at Moon Palace Cancun, Phish will kick off their tour in Seattle, Washington, on April 14 and conclude their run on April 23, 2023.

February 23 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

February 24 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

February 25 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

February 26 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

April 14 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

April 15 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

April 17 – Berkeley, CA at Greek Theatre

April 18 – Berkeley, CA at Greek Theatre

April 19 – Berkeley, CA at Greek Theatre

April 21 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

April 22 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

April 23 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

More about the band's recent work

In 2020, the quartet released their studio album Sigma Oasis, which premiered through a listening party on their Live Fish app and SiriusXM radio station. It comprises material the band performed in concert over the previous decade but did not get a studio release. The band recently released a studio version of their sci-fi soldier material on October 31, 2022.

In 2021, the band spoke about touring during a Q&A session with fans as part of SiriusXM Phish Radio. The band’s drummer Jon Fishman talked about the effort that touring requires but being worth it in the end. He said:

“I love it so much, I don’t care. The parts are here to be worn out. Eventually, I’ll lose my hearing, and eventually my hip will seize up on me and my wrists won’t work, and, whatever! I’m doing everything I can to keep it maintained … and play as long as I can.”

The band's frontman Trey Anastasio recently released his debut solo acoustic album, Mercy (Rubber Jungle). Speaking to Guitar Player about improvising, Anastasio noted:

"That’s so valuable later on as a guitarist when you become an improviser. During a lot of Phish jams, I’ll land on a simple phrase, almost childlike, and then run with it."

The band was formed in 1983 and currently has a lineup of guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, drummer Jon Fishman, and keyboardist Page McConnell.

