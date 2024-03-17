Physical: 100 season 2 trailer breakdown: 5 major takeaways 

Physical: 100 season 2 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, on Netflix. 100 contestants including well-known celebrities, athletes, sportspersons, and more in the top physical shape will feature in the upcoming installment of the title. They will compete in intense and grueling physical exercises to emerge victorious and win a massive cash prize.

After the first season of Physical: 100 premiered back in 2023, the competitive show quickly gained popularity worldwide. Owing to the brutality of the challenges and the overall tone and nature of the eliminations, the show was often compared to Squid Game.

A trailer for the new season was released on March 5, 2024, on Netflix's official YouTube channel and it gave viewers a glimpse of what the second season would bring to the table.

Physical: 100 season 2 trailer and more details explored

1) The series is more competitive than the first season

Physical: 100 Season 2 on Netflix (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The trailer kicks off by giving viewers a taste of what the entire competition will be like. It features 100 contestants gathering together at an enormous studio, standing on treadmills, and eagerly waiting for the start signal. One of the contestants is heard uttering, "This is crazy," referring to the scale and intensity of the Netflix show.

The first scene of the trailer also focuses on a few contestants expressing how much this show means to them as they showcase their determination to win.

2) The contestants push themselves like never before

Physical: 100 season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

As the trailer progresses, the contestants are seen taking on several physical challenges and tests of endurance. The participants are seen struggling to run on the treadmills and push themselves to complete their tasks. One of them is heard saying, "Even if it kills me, I'm gonna tear it up."

The clip then cuts to multiple short bursts and viewers see statues of human torsos being violently broken down by a set of hands wielding a heavy hammer. This could be a symbol of the back-breaking physical tasks that the contestants will have to complete to emerge victorious in the show.

3) The action takes place inside an actual mine

Physical: 100 season 2 Netflix (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The trailer then features a glimpse of the battlegrounds where most of the action in the upcoming season will take place. The first zone closely resembles an actual mine with a rugged terrain. The contestants are seen pushing heavy carts on tracks during one particular challenge and screaming for help.

4) One of the challenges resembles a real UFC match

Physical: 100 season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The trailer then showcases the second backdrop for the physical competitions, which is one that closely resembles a UFC ring. The contestants are seen going head-to-head in intense battles in the ring with the hope of rising to victory. With a cast of very diverse individuals, this fight will be sure to have viewers on the edge of their seats.

5) The contestants find themselves inside a maze

Physical: 100 season 2 on Netflix (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The contestants find themselves inside the intricate lanes of a maze, where they must run and hide. What makes this game interesting is that their discovery by fellow contestants will lead to their dismissal.

The brutal and competitive nature of the challenge makes it one of the most entertaining ones.

The previous season of the show featured challenges including The Wings of Icarus, the Atlas Challenge, and more and fans are eager to see what the upcoming installment will bring to the table.

Physical: 100 season 2 will be available on Netflix on March 19.