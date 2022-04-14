Pickathon 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The Pickathon Music festival has announced its lineup for 2022. The three-day music festival, slated for August 4 to 7, will take place outside of Portland, Oregon, in Happy Valley on Pendarvis Farm.

Its 2022 lineup features British jazz artists Sons of Kemet and Nubya Garcia, fast-rising indie artists Faye Webster and Goth Babe, and returning roots music greats Valerie June, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Cedric Burnside.

Pickathon 2022 full lineup

The full lineup and of the music festival is as follows:

Valerie June

Goth Babe

Sons of Kemet

Faye Webster

Built to Spill

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Sampa The Great

Nubya Garcia

Chapo Trap House

Quantic

Armand Hammer

Lomelda

Cedric Burnside

Mike and the Moonpies

Inner Wave

L’Rain

Pearl Charles

Cassandra Jenkins

Yasmin Williams

TV Priest

Thee Sacred Souls

Feufollet

Emma-Jean Thackray

Guerilla Toss

FEELS

S.G. Goodman

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Margo Cilker

Billy Woods

ELUCID

Deeper

Hannah Cohen

Jake Xerxes Fussell

The Archive Project

Zephaniah OHora

Sweeping Promises

Frank Fairfield & Meredith Axelrod

Riley Downing

Garcia Peoples

Automatic

Michael Rault

Gabe Lee

Bella White

Rosali

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

David Nance

Tempers

Operator Music Band

Rachel Baiman

Off Book

Tobacco City

Kassi Valazza

The Onlies

Pickathon 2022 tickets

The concert has tickets for both single-day and weekend shows. Weekend tickets for minors aged 13 -16 are priced at $175. For people over 17, the tickets are priced at $350. Single day tickets for people over 13 years of age for Friday and Sunday are priced at $150, and Saturday is priced at $175.

More about the festival

The festival will host podcasts from Chapo Trap House and The Archive Project, alongside performances by Bella White, Thee Sacred Souls, Lomelda, Inner Wave, Margo Cilker, L'Rain, Emma-Jean Thackray, Armand Hammer, and others.

Festival founder Zale Schoenborn said in a statement:

“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together. This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned. We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this.

He further added:

"It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”

The two-decade-old festival will unveil a new look, according to a statement, with plans to use the topography and natural setting of the site to design and build a series of neighborhoods that nestle deeper into the grounds of Pendarvis Farm.

