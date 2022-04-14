Pickathon 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The Pickathon Music festival has announced its lineup for 2022. The three-day music festival, slated for August 4 to 7, will take place outside of Portland, Oregon, in Happy Valley on Pendarvis Farm.
Its 2022 lineup features British jazz artists Sons of Kemet and Nubya Garcia, fast-rising indie artists Faye Webster and Goth Babe, and returning roots music greats Valerie June, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Cedric Burnside.
Pickathon 2022 full lineup
The full lineup and of the music festival is as follows:
- Valerie June
- Goth Babe
- Sons of Kemet
- Faye Webster
- Built to Spill
- Nate Smith + KINFOLK
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Sampa The Great
- Nubya Garcia
- Chapo Trap House
- Quantic
- Armand Hammer
- Lomelda
- Cedric Burnside
- Mike and the Moonpies
- Inner Wave
- L’Rain
- Pearl Charles
- Cassandra Jenkins
- Yasmin Williams
- TV Priest
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Feufollet
- Emma-Jean Thackray
- Guerilla Toss
- FEELS
- S.G. Goodman
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers
- Margo Cilker
- Billy Woods
- ELUCID
- Deeper
- Hannah Cohen
- Jake Xerxes Fussell
- The Archive Project
- Zephaniah OHora
- Sweeping Promises
- Frank Fairfield & Meredith Axelrod
- Riley Downing
- Garcia Peoples
- Automatic
- Michael Rault
- Gabe Lee
- Bella White
- Rosali
- Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
- David Nance
- Tempers
- Operator Music Band
- Rachel Baiman
- Off Book
- Tobacco City
- Kassi Valazza
- The Onlies
Pickathon 2022 tickets
The concert has tickets for both single-day and weekend shows. Weekend tickets for minors aged 13 -16 are priced at $175. For people over 17, the tickets are priced at $350. Single day tickets for people over 13 years of age for Friday and Sunday are priced at $150, and Saturday is priced at $175.
More about the festival
The festival will host podcasts from Chapo Trap House and The Archive Project, alongside performances by Bella White, Thee Sacred Souls, Lomelda, Inner Wave, Margo Cilker, L'Rain, Emma-Jean Thackray, Armand Hammer, and others.
Festival founder Zale Schoenborn said in a statement:
“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together. This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned. We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this.
He further added:
"It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”
The two-decade-old festival will unveil a new look, according to a statement, with plans to use the topography and natural setting of the site to design and build a series of neighborhoods that nestle deeper into the grounds of Pendarvis Farm.