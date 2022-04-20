Pilgrimage Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has announced their lineup for the 2022 edition of the festival. The annual festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee on September 24 and 25.

The event will be headlined by Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, and The Avett Brothers. They will be joined by Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Bones Owens, Brittney Spencer, Jensen McRae, and others. The performances are scheduled across five stages in the event's eighth year.

General admission and VIP passes are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on April 21. You can purchase them from the festival's official website. The pricing for the tickets is not yet available. However, we know that a percentage of the service fees will be donated to MusiCares and Friends of Franklin Parks.

Lineup for 2022 Pilgrimage festival

The Pilgrimage festival 2022 lineup is impressive. Performers include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers, Marc Scibilia, Bexar, Allie Crow Buckley, Zach Person, Eiljah Wolf, Desure, Lake Street Dive, and Elle King. They will also be joined by Lennon Stella, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Black Joe Lewis, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, The Peterson Brothers, Brittney Spencer, Rosie Flores, Yasmin Williams and more.

The 2022 VIP tickets will provide many perks, including exclusive stage-front viewing areas at the festival's two main stages, dedicated festival entry, access to the VIP Village Pavilion, and access to exclusive food and beverage options. The wine lounge, mixology spirit bar, and frozen drink wall will be exclusively available to VIP ticket holders.

The festival’s founder, Kevin Griffin, told The Tennessean that they wanted the 2022 theme to be focused on the country and Americana. They did not start planning the festival with this theme in mind, but they leaned towards that direction as the lineup started taking shape.

About the festival

Lennon Stella @lennonstella …lgrimagefestival.frontgatetickets.com AHHH!! IM SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!!!! One of my favorite festivals and 20 minutes from my house :,) This lineup is a dream. So honored to be a part of it AHHH!! IM SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!!!! One of my favorite festivals and 20 minutes from my house :,) This lineup is a dream. So honored to be a part of it ❤️ …lgrimagefestival.frontgatetickets.com https://t.co/gt6gRhRpOi

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival seeks to increase tourism in Williamson County while also benefiting the local community. The festival strives to support local business owners like chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers, and more. The Makers Village also features local craftsmen selling goods, a food truck park, and the Craft Beer Hall. The Pilgrimage festival's Culinary Program with 40 local and regional restaurants and cafes, and the Americana Music Triangle Experience, featuring historic music cities sharing their stories, are also major attractions.

