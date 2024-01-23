Pink extended Summer Carnival Tour 2024: New dates, presale code, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Pink extended Summer Carnival Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 3, 2024, to November 20, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be part of the larger Summer Carnival tour by the singer and will play concurrently alongside the originally announced dates.

The new tour dates were announced via a post on the official website of the singer and feature performances in cities such as Tacoma, Vancouver, Raleigh, and Atlanta, among others.

Live Nation presale for the Pink tour will be available from January 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. General tickets will be available from Pink's official website from January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced for the new dates. Tickets can also be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Pink extended Summer Carnival Tour 2024 new dates

Pink has been on her Summer Carnival tour since mid-2023, with the singer so far having played shows across Europe and North America in 2023. In 2024, the singer is set to embark on the Australia and New Zealand edition of the tour, which will be followed by another Europe tour leg.

Now Pink has announced the latest extension to the tour, with the new dates once again set to take her across North America. Joining her on the tour will be The Script and KidCutUp, respectively.

The new dates and venues for the Pink extended Summer Carnival Tour 2024 are given below:

September 3, 2024 — Tacoma, Washington, State at Tacoma Dome

September 4, 2024 — Tacoma, Washington, State at Tacoma Dome

September 6, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

September 7, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

October 9, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

October 14, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

October 18, 2024 — St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

October 20, 2024 — Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

November 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

November 8, 2024 — Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

November 11, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

November 14, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

November 20, 2024 — Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena

The dates and venues for the previously announced Pink Summer Carnival 2024 Tour legs are also given below:

February 9, 2024, Sydney, New South Wales, at Allianz Stadium

February 13, 2024, Newcastle, New South Wales, at McDonald Jones Stadium

February 16, 2024, Brisbane, Queensland, at Suncorp Stadium

February 20, 2024, Gold Coast, Queensland, at Metricon Stadium

February 23, 2024, Melbourne, Victoria, at Marvel Stadium

February 27, 2024, Adelaide, South Australia, at Adelaide Oval

March 1, 2027, Perth, Western Australia, at Optus Stadium

March 5, 2024, Dunedin, New Zealand, at Forsyth Barr Stadium

March 8, 2024, Auckland, New Zealand, at Eden Park

June 11, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales, (Ireland) at Principality Stadium

June 15, 2024 – London, UK, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2024 – London, UK, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium

June 24, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium

June 25, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Hampden Park

June 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Hampden Park

July 3, 2024 – Bern, Switzerland, at Wankdorf Stadium

July 6, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Parken Stadium

July 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 14, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany, at Red Bull Arena

July 19, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany, at MHP Arena

July 21, 2024 – Mönchengladbach, Germany, at Borussia-Park

July 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena

August 10, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at The Dome at America’s Center

August 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

August 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field

August 21, 2024 – Foxborough, MA, at Gillette Stadium

August 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field

August 28, 2024 –Missoula, Montana, at Washington Grizzly Stadium

August 31, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Commonwealth Stadium

September 11, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Petco Park

September 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

September 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Dodger Stadium

October 1, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

October 3, 2024 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

October 6, 2024 – Syracuse, New York, at JMA Wireless Dome

October 12 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium

November 6, 2024 – Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

November 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium

November 23, 2024 – Miami, FL, at Loan Depot Park

Pink's Summer Carnival tour is in support of her ninth studio album, Trustfall, which was released on February 17, 2023. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian and Kiwi album charts, respectively.