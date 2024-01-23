Pink extended Summer Carnival Tour 2024: New dates, presale code, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Pink extended Summer Carnival Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 3, 2024, to November 20, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be part of the larger Summer Carnival tour by the singer and will play concurrently alongside the originally announced dates.
The new tour dates were announced via a post on the official website of the singer and feature performances in cities such as Tacoma, Vancouver, Raleigh, and Atlanta, among others.
Live Nation presale for the Pink tour will be available from January 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. General tickets will be available from Pink's official website from January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced for the new dates. Tickets can also be purchased from Ticketmaster.
Pink extended Summer Carnival Tour 2024 new dates
Pink has been on her Summer Carnival tour since mid-2023, with the singer so far having played shows across Europe and North America in 2023. In 2024, the singer is set to embark on the Australia and New Zealand edition of the tour, which will be followed by another Europe tour leg.
Now Pink has announced the latest extension to the tour, with the new dates once again set to take her across North America. Joining her on the tour will be The Script and KidCutUp, respectively.
The new dates and venues for the Pink extended Summer Carnival Tour 2024 are given below:
- September 3, 2024 — Tacoma, Washington, State at Tacoma Dome
- September 4, 2024 — Tacoma, Washington, State at Tacoma Dome
- September 6, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
- September 7, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
- October 9, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
- October 14, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
- October 18, 2024 — St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
- October 20, 2024 — Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- November 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- November 8, 2024 — Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
- November 11, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
- November 14, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- November 20, 2024 — Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena
The dates and venues for the previously announced Pink Summer Carnival 2024 Tour legs are also given below:
- February 9, 2024, Sydney, New South Wales, at Allianz Stadium
- February 13, 2024, Newcastle, New South Wales, at McDonald Jones Stadium
- February 16, 2024, Brisbane, Queensland, at Suncorp Stadium
- February 20, 2024, Gold Coast, Queensland, at Metricon Stadium
- February 23, 2024, Melbourne, Victoria, at Marvel Stadium
- February 27, 2024, Adelaide, South Australia, at Adelaide Oval
- March 1, 2027, Perth, Western Australia, at Optus Stadium
- March 5, 2024, Dunedin, New Zealand, at Forsyth Barr Stadium
- March 8, 2024, Auckland, New Zealand, at Eden Park
- June 11, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales, (Ireland) at Principality Stadium
- June 15, 2024 – London, UK, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 16, 2024 – London, UK, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium
- June 24, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium
- June 25, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium
- June 28, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Hampden Park
- June 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Hampden Park
- July 3, 2024 – Bern, Switzerland, at Wankdorf Stadium
- July 6, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Parken Stadium
- July 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johan Cruijff ArenA
- July 14, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium
- July 17, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany, at Red Bull Arena
- July 19, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany, at MHP Arena
- July 21, 2024 – Mönchengladbach, Germany, at Borussia-Park
- July 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena
- August 10, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at The Dome at America’s Center
- August 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
- August 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field
- August 21, 2024 – Foxborough, MA, at Gillette Stadium
- August 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field
- August 28, 2024 –Missoula, Montana, at Washington Grizzly Stadium
- August 31, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Commonwealth Stadium
- September 11, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Petco Park
- September 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium
- September 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Dodger Stadium
- October 1, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
- October 3, 2024 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium
- October 6, 2024 – Syracuse, New York, at JMA Wireless Dome
- October 12 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium
- November 6, 2024 – Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field
- November 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium
- November 23, 2024 – Miami, FL, at Loan Depot Park
Pink's Summer Carnival tour is in support of her ninth studio album, Trustfall, which was released on February 17, 2023. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian and Kiwi album charts, respectively.