Pink Picasso on ‘Shark Tank’: Price, where to buy, and all about Oprah’s favorite paint kit for adults

The tenth episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will showcase some exciting business deals. If you love to paint, then you might find the upcoming Shark Tank product quite exciting.

Pink Picasso paint by Number Kits is a unique discovery that has become a rage among adults. The company sells painting kits for adults. It is a complex product that stimulates the imagination of its audiences.

As per the brand’s website, Pink Picasso is described as:

“A relaxing art form that is intended for an experience.”

Pink Picasso founders pitch their idea on 'Shark Tank'

Shark Tank will see Ashley and Brittany Silfie deliver their business pitch on the 10th episode. The founders of this startup are not new to the paint-by-numbers business as they already have two companies with related products, Modern Monet and Wear Your Sole.

Ashley is a former procurement manager and Brittany is a former lab tech. They have collaborated to create something that provides relief and helps to calm nerves. Pink Picasso, which gained popularity during the lockdown, is reportedly one of Oprah's favorite things.

How to use a Pink Picasso kit

The kit consists of an unstretched canvas, tiny acrylic paint pots, a brush set of four, a photo of the image with a color key, a number map to cross-check when someone paints over a number and a tube.

How to use: One has to match the paint numbers to the numbers given on the canvas. Once done, you will be the creator of the replica of the image given in the kit.

Cost: Pink Picasso are floral painting kits and a single kit costs $42. The company also sells kits for kids that cost $28.

To purchase the product, one can order it online via the website or Amazon.

About ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 10

While Pink Picasso looks interesting, it is difficult to say whether the investors/sharks would like to invest in the brand.

Season 13 of Shark Tank episode 10 will also introduce other products along with Pink Picasso. The other three business deals are Zach & Zoe, Love & Pebble and Sheets Laundry Club.

Guest shark Daniel Lubetzky will join regular sharks Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner in the upcoming episode.

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 10 is all set to air on Friday, November 19, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

