Pistol ending explained: Why did the Sex Pistols break up?

Danny Boyle returned to TV with Hulu's latest mini-series Pistol, which chronicled the rise and rapid fall of the punk-rock band, The Sex Pistols. The band once shook the United Kingdom with their attack on the establishment through music.

Though the show could not replicate the magic of the era and the spirit of the rebellion, it is still a satisfactory tribute to the band that changed the scenario of rock music.

The Sex Pistols had a surprisingly small career spanning only three years and one studio album. The show's final episode delved into the details of the band's downfall in an almost poetic way, covering their infamous US tour and centering around Sid Vicious' (played by Louis Patridge) growing addiction.

What happened to The Sex Pistols on the US tour?

Rock music fans will already know the trying circumstances of the disastrous US tour and the subsequent split of The Sex Pistols. The show is a good way for non-music fans to discover the real reason.

After Sid and Nancy (Emma Appleton) began a fiery affair in the penultimate episode, things escalated in the wrong direction for the band, especially for Steve Jones (Toby Wallace), who was entirely under the control of the manager Malcolm (Thomas Brodie-Sangster).

The final episode saw Malcolm growing concerned about the band's fame and sabotaging their US tour by setting up gigs at inconvenient venues where punk music wouldn't work. This resulted in the band losing their spark and optimism about the US tour. This was further fuelled by an increasingly unstable Sid Viscious and his heroin addiction.

Additionally, Malcolm also caused a rift between the band members, with John Lydon (Anson Boon) and Sid on one side and Steve and Paul (Jacob Slater) on the other. It all ultimately culminated in an intense exchange between Steve and John, in which the latter gave an ultimatum to the former. John asked Steve to choose between Malcolm and himself by the next day.

Steve finally chose Malcolm over John, resulting in John's departure from the band. Sid, however, stayed back with Paul and Steve after Malcolm promised him the lead singer's position after John left.

Sid's downfall and the ultimate breakup

The band continued without John Lydon as the Sex Pistols went on to record new music for the upcoming film. Sid did record a new song with the help of Nancy but resorted to drugs soon after, resulting in a tragedy that brought the end of the band.

When Sid woke up the following day, he found Nancy dead in the bathroom, fatally stabbed. This was perhaps a heroin-related accident. Sid was arrested for the murder of Nancy. Though he was bailed out, it was revealed that Sid was dead from overdosing. This brought the official end of the band.

In the final scene, Steve and John sit and discuss about the band and how their obsession with the image was perhaps the reason for Sid's death. John admits that Sid was not ready for the band, and they should have maybe never sacked Glen Matlock (Christian Lees).

Steve also admits that he should have stood up to Malcolm sooner. They mutually agree that they were like a real family at a point in time.

All the episodes of Pistol are now streaming on Hulu.

