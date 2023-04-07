Pizza Hut and Chain, the Los Angeles-based pop-up restaurant, are set to debut a brand-new, unique fashion accessory.

Renowned for reinterpreting classic brand foods and iconography to create one-of-a-kind culinary and couture masterpieces, both the restaurant chains are now collaborating to introduce the Hut Hat, a reversible bucket hat that incorporates a red roof and lamp shades. This updated bucket hat has two ways to wear it, making it a stylish fashion item for customers who may want it for spring. The Hut Hat will be sold at eatatchain.com for a suggested price of $35.

The sale of limited-edition Pizza Hut "Hut Hat" will begin on April 5

The Hut Hat is a reversible bucket hat that has a side that looks like Pizza Restaurant's recognizable red roof, while the other side has a checkered pattern in black, white, and red that looks like the lamp shades found at restaurant brands nationwide.

For pizza aficionados to demonstrate their support for the business even when they aren't eating pizza under the red roof, the chains have devised this '90s-inspired fashion accessory. Nicholas Kraft, the co-founder of Chain, said in a statement:

"Those Pizza Hut Tiffany lamps are some of the most iconic pieces of New Americana design. They elicit such joy and fond memories. – and let's be real: they kinda look like bucket hats all on their own."

Meanwhile, the chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut restaurant said in a release:

"Pizza Hut and Chain are a perfect match. We both love modern twists on icons whether its great tasting pizza or fashion and can't wait to see fans styling these new hats."

Sales for the Hut Hat will start at 12 pm PT on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, for a brief period, or while supplies last.

About Pizza Hut and Chain

Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1958, Pizza Hut is the largest pizza chain in the world, with approximately 18,000 locations worldwide. The fast food chain is dedicated to offering a simple pizza experience, from ordering to delivery. Moreover, it has Hut Rewards and the Pizza Hut loyalty program, which offers points for every dollar spent on food, no matter what the customers order. Easy-order options include the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Amazon and Google devices.

Restaurants play a crucial part in helping to feed families safely now more than ever. Pizza Hut is dedicated to contributing as the largest pizza brand in the world based on the number of stores. Customers can choose from three contactless options to obtain their favorite brand's pizza: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. This helps to ensure the safety of both team members and customers.

Additionally, after becoming the first national pizza brand to provide contactless curbside pickups, the pizza restaurant chain recently introduced The Hut LaneTM, a dedicated digital order pickup window available at more than 1,500 locations across the nation.

Meanwhile, Chain began as a labor of love when Chef Tim Hollingsworth prepared one-of-a-kind tributes to childhood favorites in deserted Los Angeles alleyways for hundreds of eager diners during Covid. It quickly became a local phenomenon.

Chain reinvents the classics for modern palates and expectations without losing sight of what makes them so beloved and iconic, whether it's their desert-dusted duet collaboration with Chili's, Pappy Van Winkle Whiskey BBQ Sauce, or their award-winning chicken tenders.

