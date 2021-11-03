"I have videos": Talk show host Mike Hill exposed for cheating on wife Cynthia Bailey and threatens legal action 

Black News Channel’s talk show host Mike Hill has been accused of cheating on his wife Cynthia Bailey. The shocking claim was made by an anonymous social media user who revealed graphic details about her alleged relationship with the 51-year-old.

The alleged mistress claimed that the television personality had sent her “n*des.” After the cheating allegations came forward, Hill responded to the same by messaging a fan through Instagram.

An anonymous social media user, who goes by the username @alist_xo claimed on Twitter that Hill had been cheating on his wife Bailey, best known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a long time. Since bringing forward her allegations, the unidentified woman has deleted her Twitter account.

@Alist_xo had tweeted:

“Okay let’s say this for starters, He [Mike] has sent me n*des I have videos. And no it’s not massive but it’s pretty. The n*des I’ll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya.”

Mike Hill denies cheating allegations made by anonymous social media user

The accuser also claimed that Mike Hill had been cheating on his 54-year-old wife “the entire time.” She added that this was her motive to expose the television star.

As the cheating allegations spread like wildfire, Mike Hill took to Instagram to respond to a fan, denying the allegations. The Start Your Day With Sharon and Mike host wrote in the message:

“Please don’t believe bs. Not exposing me cuz THAT’S not ME.”

He added that he was unaware of the accuser’s motive to spread the cheating allegations. He mentioned that his “lawyer has been contacted" as well.

While speaking of the graphic pictures that were mentioned in the tweet, Hill stated in the message:

“I wouldn’t do [Cynthia] like that… that pic is NOT mine. I know what I look like. Cynt doesn’t believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don’t use Snap. Only God can separate us.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TMZ recently caught the couple at the airport and investigated the stars about the allegations brought forward. Mike Hill reiterated that the rumors were not “true at all.” His wife Bailey interjected as well by saying “rumors are rumors.”

Edited by Prem Deshpande