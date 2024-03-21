“Please stop”: Love is Blind star Chelsea leaves a message for Taylor Swift amidst Travis Kelce roast 

Chelsea Blackwell took to TikTok to leave a message for Taylor Swift after her boyfriend Travis Kelce made an impression of the Love is Blind star at a podcast. Their interaction took social media by storm because fans were first surprised by how good Travis was with his mimicry of Chelsea, while others were laughing at her response to the whole thing.

Expand Tweet

The reality star isn't new to the fan frenzy. She became a topic of debate after she compared her looks to that of Megan Fox on Love is Blind season 6 pods. Although, she is known to take the criticisms with a pinch of salt as she often makes fun of them on her TikTok videos.

Love is Blind star Chelsea's plea to Taylor Swift to stop watching the show

Expand Tweet

After Travis Kelce roasted her by accurately mimicking her line, "You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?", Chelsea took to TikTok to respond to it. Embarrassed by the roast, she said, "I just got mortifying news".

"I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point, because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me, and the only outlet that this man knows my name... or not even knows my name... is from whining like a baby back b*tch."

She then addressed Taylor Swift who was most likely to be watching the show with Travis Kelce. Laughing, Chelsea added, "Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him…Please stop." Jokingly asking the pop star to stop watching the show as she was embarrassed by her candid self.

How did Travis Kelce impersonate Chelsea from Love is Blind on New Heights podcast?

The Kansas City Chiefs player went on a podcast with his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce who was previously a Philadelphia Eagles player. The podcast called New Heights witnessed a moment that went down in the history of the internet. Travis was trying to convince Jason to watch the show saying,

"You gotta watch Love Is Blind, man. It is the worst trash ever — it’s worse than Catching Kelce — but it’s so f—ing good."

Catching Kelce was his own 2016 dating show which saw 50 women compete for his heart on E!. Travis continued to say, "Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her," before going on to mimic Chelsea.

Overriding Jason's objections to watching the show, Travis went on to do a near-perfect impersonation of the reality star saying, "You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?" One fan on Twitter posted Travis' mimicry right next to Chelsea's clip demonstrating how accurate Travis actually was.

Expand Tweet

Turns out Love is Blind as a phenomenon hasn't only reached the masses but also the celebrities, who are equally engrossed and in love with the show.

Like Chelsea, other Love is Blind stars have also been subject to an internet frenzy. Jeramey was under scrutiny after fans discovered his alleged engagement before he came to Love is Blind season 6.

Matthew also took the heat after he made romantic promises to multiple girls in the pods. Clay's turn to take the public heat came after he refused to marry AD at the altar, while Kenneth was called out for parting ways with Brittany without a solid reason.