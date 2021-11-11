How many children does Pleasure P have? All about his family as son Marcus Cooper Jr. is accused of fatal shooting 

American singer-songwriter Pleasure P’s son Marcus Cooper Jr. has been accused of shooting 24-year-old Tyron Arthus and abandoning his body on the road. According to the Miami Herald, the incident took place on 8 October 2021 in Broward County, Florida.

Officials reportedly issued a warrant against the missing 17-year-old on November 1 but no leads on his whereabouts have been made available so far.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony mentioned that the men were initially traveling together in an I-595 when Cooper allegedly led Tony out of the car and shot him several times. He then left the victim and drove away from the scene. The sheriff told CBS Miami:

“Any time we have a brutal murder in this community it destroys the entire moral compass of what we’re trying to accomplish here. Leaving someone left to die on the road is an atrocity we can’t accept.”

Tony’s body was later found by David Fire Rescue officers and Florida Highway Patrol authorities on Interstate 595 near Hiatus Road. The victim’s mother Marie Arthus also issued an official statement following the murder:

“For them to take my son’s life, gun him down left him like a dog on side of the road, that wasn’t fair. No one deserves this. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

Marcus Cooper Jr. is likely to be charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm upon his arrest. Authorities have described the teenager as “armed and dangerous”.

The murder investigation comes amid Pleasure P’s ongoing sold-out Millennium Tour with Pretty Ricky. Cooper is the singer’s only child and shares a close relationship with his father. However, Pleasure P has not addressed the situation so far.

A look into Pleasure P’s family and relationships

Pleasure P shares one son with former wife Riley Smith-Cooper (Image via Instagram/pleasurep)

Pleasure P, aka Marcus Cooper Sr., was born on 27 December 1984. He grew up in Miami with his three siblings, Corey Mathis, Diamond and Blue Smith. His brother Corey is a rapper and member of the Pretty Ricky hip hop group alongside the singer.

The Did You Wrong crooner was in a relationship with Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bria Murphy between 2008 and 2010. He then started dating Riley Smith-Cooper and the pair tied the knot in 2015. The couple share son Marcus Cooper Jr. together.

Following his divorce, the singer started dating Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star Shay Johnson in 2018. However, the duo parted ways in 2019.

In October 2021, the performer took to Instagram to share that he had welcomed a grandchild named Amir Marcus Cooper:

“I had a son while I was young, now I have a grandson while I’m young. What a blessing.”

Pleasure P is also a doting father to his son but it remains to be seen if the singer will acknowledge his son’s recent alleged criminal offense in the days to come.

Edited by Siddharth Satish