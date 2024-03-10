Pleasures x Puma Spirex sneaker pack: Price and other details explore

Puma has teamed up with Los Angeles-based streetwear label Pleasures to launch a collection of bold footwear. Taking inspiration from Pleasures' signature punk aesthetic, the latest collaboration focuses on the iconic Spirex sneakers.

The Spirex sneakers boast a bold design characterized by a combination of mesh and suede textiles. They feature a lugged outsole for enhanced traction, while the tubular lace system further enhances the sneakers' edgy appeal. TPU overlays ensure durability, making them suitable for urban environments.

Available for purchase at select Pleasures and Puma retailers, these sneakers are priced at $110, offering enthusiasts of both brands an opportunity to step into the world of streetwear-inspired footwear.

More details on Pleasures x Puma Spirex sneaker pack

The collaboration between Puma and Pleasures is a continuation of their longstanding partnership, marked by previous collaborations on various clothing pieces. Their latest venture involves the iconic Spirex sneakers, elevating them to coveted status within the streetwear community.

Renowned for its punk and edgy fashion, the streetwear brand Pleasures brings its distinctive aesthetic to this collaboration, evident in the design of the sneakers. Both brands have infused the Spirex sneakers with bold aesthetics that resonate with their respective styles and appeal to fashion enthusiasts seeking statement footwear.

The brand notes regarding the sneakers,

"Streetwear brand PLEASURES was founded in Los Angeles in 2015 and they're known for their punk and grunge take on contemporary fashion. This season, styles take on motorsport cues with contoured designs and engineered materials that are all about the technical details."

"Our Spirex is inspired by PUMA’s Icons of Speed and its design synthesizes various performance archive elements to form a fresher Future-retro DNA. The outsole draws inspiration from runners’ spikes, while the upper is a reinterpretation of PUMA’s soccer and motorsport heritage. Perfect for this collab."

The Pleasures x Puma Spirex sneakers feature a textile upper overlaid with TPU material, ensuring robustness and longevity. The majority of the upper is adorned with breathable mesh, while the toe box showcases plush suede detailing for added texture and style.

A standout feature of these sneakers is the 5D-printed form stripes along the lateral profile, lending them a futuristic and avant-garde aesthetic. The lace unit makes a bold statement with its round tubular laces, contributing to the overall edgy vibe of the design. Notably, the heel tab showcases intricate detailing, with the TPU flow mold adding sophistication and uniqueness to the silhouette.

The rubber sole unit boasts a reflective spray finish on the midsole, while the lugged outsole, with its transparent composition and rugged edges, adds to the sneakers' appeal. Available in black and white colorways, these sneakers feature subtle branding, with the logo discreetly placed on the lateral side and further branding evident on the collar.

Overall, the Pleasures x Puma Spirex sneakers represent a fusion of both brands' distinct styles, resulting in a bold and stylish footwear offering. The sneakers are available at both stores, retailing for $110.