Puma sneakers are symbols of innovation and style in the world of sportswear and athletic footwear. Puma sneaker releases are highly anticipated, and for good reason. These sneakers effortlessly blend fashion with high performance and quality craftsmanship.

Puma's appeal doesn't just lie in their technical abilities but also in their ability to reflect style and self-expression. Periodic sneaker releases from the German-based brand feature iterations and upgrades of beloved silhouettes to whet the appetites of the brand's followers.

January has seen the release of iterations of the iconic Velophasis and the Palermo sneakers. February also has exciting silhouettes lined up.

Every Puma sneaker launching in February 2024

1. Suede Patch sneakers

The Suede Patch sneakers (Image via Puma)

This sneaker is a reinvention of the timeless Puma classic suede patch. The shoes feature a green suede upper with a brush of orange and a white outsole. The shoe has mesh lining, an insole, and a lace closure. The Suede Patch will be available on February 1 and will be available for $100 on the brand's online store.

2. PUMA x lemlem ForeverRun NITRO™ Women's Running Shoes

The PUMA x Lemlem ForeverRun Nitro (Image via Puma)

This silhouette comes with the tested and trusted true RUNGUIDE system. It is dressed in an orange mesh upper with brushes of off-white and black. The shoe comes with a pure white lace closure and an asymmetrical heel counter for stability. This Puma sneaker will launch on February 1 and be available for $160 on the brand's online store.

3. SEASONS Voyage NITRO™ 3 Men's Running Shoes

The Seasons Voyage Nitromen's (Image via Puma)

These shoes feature a mesh upper made of recycled material that comes in a multicolor of mushroom brown and black and a white outsole. The shoes come with a nitro foam midsole and Puma grip ATR outsole. These Puma sneakers will be released on February 1 and sold for $140 on the brand's online store.

4. Mayze Queen of Hearts Women's Sneakers

The Mayze Queen of Hearts (Image via Puma)

This shoe features a white leather upper with an off-white swoosh on its sides and a white platform outsole. The shoes are fitted with a lacing closure, mesh lining, and a heart-shaped faux leather tongue. They are scheduled for release on February 1 and will be sold for $110 on the brand's online store.

5. Deviate NITRO™ 2 Men's Running Shoes

The Deviate Nitro men's running shoes (Image via Puma)

This shoe features an iridescent mesh upper and a white and lime green colored sole. The shoe comes with a lace closure, and the outsole juts to the toe cap in an artful Arc. These colorful shoes will be available on February 1 and will be sold for $160 on the brand's online store.

6. ForeverRun Nitro

The Forever Run Nitro (Image via Puma)

The ForeverRun Nitro is dressed in a lime green mesh upper with a faint green asymmetrical sole. The shoe features a lace closure and a flared rubber outsole for a wider support base. They are scheduled for release on February 1 and will be sold for $160 on the brand's online store.

7. PUMA x Lamelo ball MB.01 Iridescent men's basketball shoes

The PUMA x Lamelo ball (Image via Puma)

This silhouette is LaMelo's first signature shoe, and it comes with unique features like a rocket flame and wing design on the upper. It features a light chiffon-light aqua mesh upper and an iridescent sole. These Puma sneakers are slated for release on February 2 and will be sold for $140 on the brand's online store.

8. Palermo x Sorayama men's sneakers

The Palermo x Sorayama men's sneakers (Image via Puma)

This Palermo sneaker features a silver and light grey synthetic leather upper with a translucent off-white gum sole. The brand logo is embossed in off-white at the sides of the sneakers. The shoe comes with a lace closure and will be released on February 3 for $100 on the brand's online store.

9. Spirex x Sorayama men's sneakers

The Spirex x Sorayama men's sneakers (Image via Puma)

This shoe features a silver and chrome upper that is interpreted from PUMA's motorsport heritage and an outsole that draws inspiration from runners' spikes. These Puma sneakers are slated for release on February 10 and will be sold for $140 on the brand's online store.

10. Suede Camowave 'We Are Legends' Deeply Rooted sneakers

The Suede Camowave 'We Are Legends' sneakers (Image via Puma)

This shoe is a product of the combined effort of Puma's designers. It features a grey, white, and aubergine suede upper contrasted artfully by a white sole. The brand logo is set in a brilliant gold hue. The shoe will be available on February 19 and will be sold for $100 on the brand's online store.

Keep an eye out for these impressive Puma sneakers, and stay tuned for more updates.

