Pocket Dial Murder on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller film, Pocket Dial Murder, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The movie tells the story of a woman who receives a mysterious pocket dial from her husband's phone wherein she hears about the death of a woman. She now starts suspecting her husband's involvement in the tragedy. Here's LMN's official synopsis of the movie:

''Stacey receives a pocket dial from her husband, Jeff, where she hears the sudden death of a woman on the other end. When Jeff comes home and says he lost his phone she doesn’t know what to think. Could Stacey be married to a murderer?''

The film stars Kirsten Comerford in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Roxanne Boisvert, who's co-written the script with Audrey Moore.

LMN's Pocket Dial Murder cast list: Kirsten Comerford, and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Kirsten Comerford as Stacey

Kirsten Comerford dons the lead role of Stacey in LMN's Pocket Dial Murder. Stacey shockingly discovers the death of a woman when her husband accidentally dials his phone. She then begins suspecting him but the truth might be a lot more complicated than what it seems.

Stacey is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from her point of view. It'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the movie. Viewers might be familiar with actress Kirsten Comerford's performances from Who Killed Our Father?, Gone Tomorrow, and Sandra Brown's White Hot.

2) Steve Byers as Jeff

Actor Steve Byers essays the character of Jeff in the new thriller film. He's believed to be the protagonist's husband, who seems to be involved in the death of a woman. The mystery behind the woman's death and his alleged involvement in it form the crux of the story.

Viewers can expect a powerful performance from Byers in this challenging and complicated role. His other notable acting credits include The Perfect Pairing, Wickensburg, and Too Close for Christmas, to name a few.

3) Erica Anderson as Joelle

Erica Anderson plays the character of Joelle in Pocket Dial Murder. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a major role in the story.

Erica Anderson has previously appeared in various other TV shows and movies like Ice Road Killer, What We Do in the Shadows, The Perfect Wedding, and Mommy's Little Star, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Pocket Dial Murder also stars many others essaying significant supporting/minor roles, including:

Mathieu Bourassa as Alek

Dawn Lambing as Detective Munger

Katie Buitendyk as Juliette

Darius Rathe as Sean

Rodrigues A. Williams as Peter

Alejandra Zapico as Selena

Debra Hale as Madeline

Sean Jones as Mike

Jenny Itwaru as Meredith

JaNae Armogan as Ellen

An official trailer for the film has not yet been released, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful character-driven drama that explores the dark side of the human psyche.

Don't forget to watch Pocket Dial Murder on LMN on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes