Polyphia US Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American progressive rock band Polyphia has announced a US tour scheduled for March 2023. The band will kick off their tour in March 2024 in Nashville, and will conclude on April 14, in Dallas, Texas. They will then head to the UK and Europe in May 2023. Tickets for the Polyphia tour are available from Friday, October 28, 9 am via the band’s official website or via Live Nation.

Earlier in September this year, Polyphia released the single Ego Death, which is the fourth from their upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die. The song was released alongside a video that features legendary guitarist Steve Vai.

The album also features a variety of guests including Steve Vai, Sophia Black, $not, Killstation, Lil West, and Deftones’ Chino Moreno, among others.

Polyphia US Tour 2023 dates

March 24 -- Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

March 26 -- Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

March 28 -- Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

March 29 -- Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

March 30 -- Columbia, SC – The Senate

March 31 -- Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

April 1 -- Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

April 3 -- Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

April 4 -- Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

April 6 -- Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe

April 7 -- Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

April 8 -- Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

April 9 -- St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

April 11 -- Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

April 13 -- Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

April 14 -- Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Polyphia Europe and UK Tour 2023 dates

May 9 -- SWX -- Bristol, UK

May 10 -- Garage -- Glasgow, UK

May 11 -- Shepherd’s Bush -- London, UK

May 12 -- 02 Institute -- Birmingham, UK

May 13 -- 02 Ritz -- Manchester, UK

May 15 -- Trix -- Antwerp, BEL

May 16 -- Mlekweg Max -- Amsterdam, NED

May 17 -- Farbrik -- Hamburg, GER

May 18 -- Kesselhaus -- Berlin, GER

May 20 -- Taübchenthal -- Leipzig, GER

May 21 -- Essigfabrik -- Koln, GER

May 22 -- Backstage Werk -- Munich, GER

May 23 -- Santeria/ Alcatraz -- Milan, ITA

May 24 -- Komplex -- Zurich, SWI

May 26 -- Bataclan -- Paris, FRA

Polyphia is primarily an instrumental progressive rock

Polyphia is an instrumental progressive rock band which was formed in 2010 in Texas. The band received their mainstream success when the guitar play-through of the song Impassion from their EP Inspire went viral on YouTube.

The band has grown popular since and shared stages with progressive metal artists, including Periphery, Between the Buried and Me, and August Burns Red. The band has previously noted that their influences come from artists of all genres, including rap and pop.

In a 2013 interview with The Circle Pit, the band explained the meaning of the word "Polyphony," from which they derive their name. It means "music whose texture is defined by the interweaving of several melodic lines."

In a statement, the band noted:

“We stray from the idea of a one-dimensional, vocal-centered, or guitar-centered, or drum-centered group, and let each member of the band play an integral part in the overall product.”

The band’s lineup consists of Tim Henson (guitarist), Scott LePage (guitarist), Clay Gober (bass guitarist), and Clay Aeschliman (drummer).

