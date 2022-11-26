Potbelly Eggnog Shake: Ingredients, nutritional facts, price, and other details explored

Potbelly, a fast-casual sandwich company, is known for its hearty toasted sandwiches. Despite being primarily a sandwich business, the franchise understands that no meal is complete without dessert, and with the launch of its Eggnog Shake, Potbelly is also taking care of its customers' sugar cravings.

Milkshakes made with hand-scooped ice cream are available on the Potbelly dessert menu. Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and oreo are the four flavors, and they are all prepared using actual cookies.

Prince_Leo_87 @prince_leo_87 Absolutely loved it! Been ages since I had an eggnog shake. McDonald’s had one years and years ago. But Potbelly beats it! Absolutely loved it! Been ages since I had an eggnog shake. McDonald’s had one years and years ago. But Potbelly beats it! https://t.co/qeOS0wA5ov

Potbelly's Eggnog Shake is served with a shortbread cookie

The Eggnog Shake from Potbelly has hand-dipped ice cream that has been smoothed with vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cold milk. It is served with a shortbread cookie on the straw and has all the flavors you'd expect from a traditional holiday drink.

Prices may vary, but the seasonal shake at the Potbelly near me is $5.39. While supplies last, the Eggnog Shake is temporarily offered at participating Potbelly restaurants around the country. Below are the Eggnog Shake nutrition facts:

760 calories

37 grams of fat

21 grams of saturated fat

260 milligrams of sodium

96 grams of carbs

79 grams of sugar

14 grams of protein

Even if milkshakes aren't your thing, Potbelly has other options to satisfy your sweet tooth. According to Eat This, Not That, faithful consumers have developed a cult-like following for Potbelly's oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies are so beloved by fans that food bloggers have tried to reproduce the legendary cookie (per Two Pink Peonies). Other cookie varieties offered by the chain include sugar, chocolate brownies, and the iconic Dream Bar.

According to Potbelly, a square of oats with chocolate chips and caramel is a dream bar.

In celebration of National S'mores Month in August every year, Potbelly also occasionally makes seasonal cookies like the s'mores cookie.

This year, the new seasonal milkshakes from Potbelly are sure to get you in the festive spirit.

Potbelly's numbers on the rise

Potbelly performs weekly market share tracking for sales and traffic, and the third quarter of the year seemed to only have good news to report for the sandwich chain.

The company has 434 locations, and its same-store sales increased by 15% in the most recent quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth. Additionally, it reached record levels of $117.6 million in revenue and $23,383 in weekly average sales per shop or $1.2 million in yearly AUV.

By 2024, Potbelly wants to increase its AUV to $1.3 million, and it has already shown that it is capable of doing so. In October, each store had an average weekly revenue of $25,244, or $1.31 million in annualized AUV.

Even though it is a seasonally slower month, same-store sales were also 23.4% last month for Potbelly.

