Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 5, titled "Crown Vic," is scheduled for release on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 8 PM ET on the Starz TV Channel. The main cast includes Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Shane Harper as Vic, Isaac Keys as Diamond, Lucien Cambric as Darnell 'D-Mac' McDowell, and Anthony Fleming II as JP Gibbs. The series was created by Robert Munic based on Power created by Courtney A. Kemp.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 is directed by talents Rob Hardy, Carl Seaton, Cierra "Shooter" Glaude, Kieron Hawkes, Lisa Demaine, Robert Townsend, Sharon Lewis, Eif Rivera, and Deon Taylor. Power Book IV: Force Season 2 follows Tommy Egan seeks vengeance for Liliana's death and becomes increasingly determined to establish his dominance in the Chicago drug world.

According to the official synopsis provided by Starz, the storyline revolves around Tommy's pursuit of control in the Chicago drug underworld. It states:

"Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge Liliana and take over Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice to ascend to a kingpin's throne."

Now, let's delve into when and where you can watch Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 5.

International Release Timings for Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 5 on Starz

Power Book IV: Force Season 2, episode 5 will be aired exclusively on the Starz TV Channel in the United States on September 29, 2023, at 8 PM ET. For viewers outside the United States, it's important to know their local broadcast times to ensure not missing this thriller series. Here are the timings for international viewers:

United Kingdom: 1 AM BST on September 30, 2023.

Canada: 8 PM ET on September 29, 2023.

Australia (Sydney Time): 10 AM AEST on September 30, 2023.

India: 5:30 AM IST on September 30, 2023.

South Korea: 9 AM KST on September 30, 2023.

Japan: 9 AM JST on September 30, 2023.

Philippines: 8 AM PHT on September 30, 2023.

Where to Watch Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 5

Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 5 will be exclusively available on Starz's online streaming service and app on September 29, 2023, at 12 AM ET. However, Starz's streaming service is limited to viewers located in the United States and Puerto Rico. For viewers there, the ad-free streaming subscription on Starz starts at $2.99 per month and can be canceled by the subscriber at any time.

For viewers residing outside the United States and Puerto Rico, you can watch this series with a delayed release schedule through either the Lionsgateplay or the Amazon Prime platform. Currently, these platforms offer only the first season of the series, and it's possible that season 2 will become available at a later date.

What to Expect in Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 5

In the previous episode of Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 4, the focus was primarily on love. The storyline centered around Tommy Egan and Mireya's date, with Diamond showing interest in Leon's mother, and D-Mac rekindling a past romantic relationship while attempting to leave his criminal past behind.

However, amidst these romantic elements, there were also action sequences, including a confrontation between Tommy and members of the Rojas gang during their zoo date. The FBI intensified their efforts by investigating drug deals, and Jernard admitted to being responsible for Liliana's death, losing his grip on his gang in the process.

With the plot heating up, anticipation for this week's Power Book IV: Force Season 2, Episode 5 is high. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Heightened police presence threatens Tommy and Diamond's bottom line, and they form a coalition with a rival gang; Jenard hits rock bottom, and the Flynn family loyalties are tested with devastating results."

Viewers can expect significant turning points that will shape the course of the story.