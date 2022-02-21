President's Day Sale 2022: 4 insane deals 

As America gears up to celebrate President's Day, leading shopping portals are giving away unresistible offers and discounts on a wide range of products. In this article, we will talk about four insane deals that are there for the taking during this year's President's Day Sale. Check them out.

President's Day Sale: 4 insane deals to grab this year

1) 65% off on eyewear from glassesusa.com

This Presidents Day, grab a cool pair of eyewear from the house of glassesusa.com and get a whopping 65% discount on your purchase. You just need to use the code PREZ65 during checkout to see the discount reflected on your final bill.

The offer is on sunglasses and regular eyeglasses and apart from this insane deal, you will also get free shipping on your purchase. If you are looking for branded eyewear from the collection of Gucci or Prada, you can get a discount on them as well. Just use the promo code DESIGNER40 while you check out and the deal is all yours.

2) Enjoy up to 70% off on rugs and mattresses

If you are looking for rugs and mattresses for your household, this is perhaps the best time to grab them. The ongoing Presidents Day Sale offers jaw-dropping deals on furniture and home essentials, and the place to buy it from is overstock.com.

Dive into their online gallery of amazing products from a wide range of brands and get up to 70% off on your purchase. That's not all because you will also not have to pay the shipping charges. Happy shopping!

3) Williams-sonoma.com offers p to 70% discount on essential cookware

Upgrade your kitchen this President's Day by adding essential cookware and get up to 70% discount on them. Grab them from the online store of williams-sonoma.com and this limited-time offer. You can choose from brands like Staub & GE, Le Creuset, and more.

4) Up to 70% off on HP laptops

Upgrade your laptop this President's Day and take home a brand new HP laptop. The best part is that you can enjoy up to 70% discount on your purchase and will also get free shipping.

Visit hp.com and check out a wide range of laptop models. Pick one that you think would serve your purpose and get it home at a price that you only dreamt of. The offer is also valid on monitors and other computer accessories.

