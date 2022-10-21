Pretty Rugged on Shark Tank: Who inspired founder Tracy Slocum to start her business?

Tracy Slocum, an entrepreneur from New York, is all set to bring to “the tank a line of luxurious and cozy accessories for the great outdoors” in episode 5 of Shark Tank. The show will air on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Slocum was inspired by her great-great grandfather, Captain Joshua Slocum, to launch a luxury, redesigned brand that manufactures windproof, waterproof, and spillproof faux fur blankets and outerwear products.

How Tracy Slocum started her business

Pretty Rugged was created by Tracy Slocum out of necessity. During a boating trip, she was looking for a blanket that would keep her and her family both warm and dry. But she could not find anything in the market that could solve her problem.

She then decided to make her own blankets, inspired by her “great-great grandfather, Captain Joshua Slocum, who wrapped himself in fur to withstand inclement weather when he was the first person to sail around the world alone in the late 1800s,” as per the official website prettyruggedshop.com.

Pretty Rugged's official website states:

“The first Pretty Rugged product was born from a simple idea I had in a very special place we call home each summer. I wanted a blanket that was beautiful and functional, I couldn’t find one to buy, so I made one. I quickly realized that this was the idea I had been waiting for and this was now MY time, and timing is everything in life…”

After working with the “top fashion consultants, Tracy created the world’s first blanket with luxe faux fur on one side and waterproof, windproof, washable RuggedTex® fabric on the other.”

Tracy started the business in 2017 in Latham, New York, and it won the awards for Best in Market and Best New Product at NY NOW in February 2018.

The innovative products even caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey’s team and “the pet blanket was selected for her Favorite Thing’s List for the 2018 holiday season!”

Her company was also awarded for the “Best New Product for the Blakely Reversible Faux Fur Bomber in 2019,” winning "Best New Product" two years in a row.

Pretty Rugged sells different types of blankets, corporate gifts, boating, luxury, faux fur, waterproof, accessories, and outerwear. The products range from $30 to $290, which are available on Amazon and on their website.

Who is Tracy Slocum appearing on Shark Tank?

Business owner Tracy Slocum, 48, has worked as a pharmaceutical salesman since graduating from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York.

She is also the owner of a food store in Albany, and has a business called “J. Slocum” which produces clothing lines.

Tracy is thrilled to be a part of Shark Tank and showcase her product. As per the Times Union, she said:

“To just be chosen in itself is such an honor and such a great opportunity for exposure for the brand.”

Tracy will pitch her product in front of sharks Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, and guest Shark Emma Grede on Shark Tank. She hopes that her move will inspire others to start their businesses. She said:

“I have little kids, I could have just kept these blankets for myself, I didn’t need to start a brand but I did. I think we’ve accomplished a lot and that is what I really wanted to portray standing up there on that stage."

Tune in on Friday on ABC to watch the new episode of Shark Tank.

Poll : 0 votes