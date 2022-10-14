What time will Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 4 air on ABC? Release date, plot and more details explored

Shark Tank Season 14 is set to air a brand new episode on ABC on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The episode will feature four entrepreneurs from different walks of life, who will pitch their products in front of sharks in the hopes of getting one of the experts to invest in the same. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which of them will make it forward.

In Episode 4 of Shark Tank, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec will try to bring out the best pitches and support the best ideas. Moreover, a success story from the reality show will also grace the stage after a few years to give an update on their business.

What to expect from Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 4?

This week's episode of Shark Tank will feature four new groups/individuals as they pitch their business to the sharks. While some will be successful, gaining significant investment, others might fall short of the same.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, who introduce their all-inclusive solution to make moving to and from college as easy as ever. An entrepreneur from Florissant, Missouri, presents her handmade, African-inspired home-decor line."

The synopsis further reads:

"While an entrepreneur from Los Angeles hopes to give all the highs of life without the booze with her natural nonalcoholic beverage. An entrepreneur from San Francisco is in the business of improving air quality with his smart product designed to bring clean air into homes."

1) Expedition Subsahara

Entrepreneur Sofi Seck is looking to snag an investment from one of the sharks on Shark Tank for her company Expedition Subsahara, which sells baskets made in Senegal, Africa. She started the company in 2017, and now she and her small team of 120 Senegalese women weave and sell baskets made from sweetgrass and colorful fibers.

2) Ghia

Entrepreneur Melania Nasarin is seeking an investor on Shark Tank for her company Ghia which sells alcohol-free aperitifs. With a background in finance, corporate strategy, and brand building, she started Ghia in 2020 because she realized that the non-alcoholic "cocktail" market would surpass $800 billion by the end of 2024.

The company sells four products, including the aperitif, a non-alcoholic spritzer, a hazel-nut spread, and puzzles - all vegan and gluten-free.

3) Storage Scholars

Entrepreneur duo Sam Chason and Matt Gronberg will seek investment on Shark Tank for Storage Scholars, a packing and storage solution for college students. They started the business in 2017 in Sam's dorm room at Wake Forest and gained 64 customers in the same year.

They garnered inspiration from observing international students who would buy furniture but would not find an economical way to ship the same to the desired location.

4) Woosh

Winston Mok seeks an investor among the experts on Shark Tank for his business Woosh, air filters that turn HVAC systems into a centralized house air filter. The entrepreneur is a former Senior Product Manager at Google and developed the idea during the 2018 California wildfires. The smoke worsened the air quality, which inspired him to take up the business.

Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 4 will also see Oliver Zak from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and Selom Ogbitor from Dallas, who will provide an update on their company, Mad Rabbit, their line of tattoo aftercare products. They received $500,000 for 12% of the share from Mark Cuban back in Season 12.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Shark Tank this Friday on ABC.

