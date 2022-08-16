Pretzel recall: King's Hawaiian products and UPC explored amid microbial contamination fears 

On August 11, King's Hawaiian recalled its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, after their supplier, Lyons Magnus, recalled one of their ingredients due to potential microbial contamination.
The company fears that their products are unfit for consumption and might include organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, which were recently detected in a pretzel ingredient manufactured by Lyons Magnus.
A complete list of the recalled products and their batch numbers is available on FDA's website. The UPCs for the recalled products are as follows:
1) King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Bun: 73435000365
2) King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Bun: 73435000372
3) King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites: 73435000525
No other product from the brand is at risk of similar contamination.
No reported illnesses from pretzel products recalled by King's Hawaiian
At the time of issuing the recall, the FDA maintained that no incidents of illness had been recorded after product consumption. They also declared that "no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety."
The company will resume manufacturing the aforementioned products after all the contaminated raw material is removed from the production premises. King’s Hawaiian is also making sure that products with the risk of contamination are being safely disposed off.
Consumers in possession of the recalled products are requested to throw away the product. They can also contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, on weekdays between 8:30 am and 5 pm PT to ask about product replacements and other queries.
People who have accidentally consumed the product are advised to seek medical attention.
Lyons Magnus recalled numerous dairy products
On Wednesday, August 10, Lyons Magnus and the FDA announced a recall of numerous products from the brand under suspicion of microbial contamination from Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum in many of its nutritional and beverage products.
According to the FDA's website, ingesting Cronobacter sakazakii could cause "fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection." It also warned that those who were immunocompromised stood a greater risk of being affected.
Meanwhile, Clostridium botulinum may exhibit signs of food poisoning "within six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin." Other expected symptoms include double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, muscle weakness, and more.
The FDA warned customers not to consume the recalled product, even if it doesn't look or smell spoiled.
Brands using Lyons Magnus products in their items were asked to check their safety as well. The brands listed on the FDA website included:
- Lyons Barista Style
- Lyons Ready Care
- Cafe Grumpy
- Tone It Up
- Uproot
- Organic Valley
- Sated
- Aloha
- Rejuvenate
- Optimum Nutrition
- Sweetie Pie Organics
- Intelligentsia
- Ensure Harvest
- PediaSure Harvest
- Glucerna
- Kate Farms
- Pirq
- Oatly
- Premier Protein
- MRE
- Stumptown
- Imperial
The complete list of the recalled items is provided on the FDA website. The distribution date for the recalled products begins from April 2021.
Customers with possession of the recalled products are advised to discard the items or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Buyers are directed to contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557 or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com for additional enquiry.