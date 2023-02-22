Pretzels and the Puppies season 2 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, trailer, and more

Pretzels and the Puppies season 2, the next installment of the beloved Apple TV+ kids' animated series, is all set to be released and will be available for streaming from 12:01 am ET on Friday, February 24, 2022. Pretzels and the Puppies follows the lives and adventures of the world's longest dachshund and his family. Talented voice actors Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrard will voice the leads.

The synopsis of Pretzels and the Puppies season 2, as per an Apple TV+ press release reads:

"Meet Pretzel, the world's longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and "make their bark" on their friends and neighbors in their hometown of Muttgomery."

The Apple Original series is executive produced by Steve Altiere (who also serves as the showrunner), Caroline Fraser, Ricardo Curtis, Wes Lui, and is co-executive produced by Jennifer Contrucci. Dr. Tony Wagner, a renowned author and Senior Research Fellow at the Learning Policy Institute, serves as the play, passion, and purpose expert of the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.

Pretzels and the Puppies is based on a children's picture book by Margret Rey

Developed for television by Steven Altiere and Kim Howitt, Pretzel and the Puppies is an adaptation of Margret and H.A. Rey's 1944 children's picture book, Pretzel. The writer-illustrator couple is best known for Curious George, a children's picture book series they created from 1939-1966.

While the picture book follows Pretzel and Greta, ending with their eventual union, Pretzel and the Puppies focuses on their adventures and learnings as a family, which includes their puppies Puck, Poppy, Paxton, Pippa, and Pedro.

The animated series is set in the fictional town of Muttgomery and sees Pretzel handling the homefront as a stay-at-home dad while Greta serves as the mayor of the town. The logline for Pretzels and the Puppies, according to Apple TV+ reads:

“When your dad is the ‘world’s longest dachshund,’ it puts a whole new twist on growing up! The eight episodes follow Pretzel, Greta and the puppies, in their hometown of Muttgomery. They are a modern and unique family who are always sniffing out ways to ‘Make Their Bark,’ and make the world a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to “Get those PAWS UP!” when they face a challenge.”

Trailer

The official trailer for Pretzels and the Puppies season 2 was released on YouTube on February 9, 2023. The description reads:

"The world's longest dachshund is back for Season 2 of Pretzel and the Puppies. Join Pretzel, Greta, and their frisky pups in Muttgomery as they learn to solve problems and make the world a better place."

The voiceover informs viewers that the brand-new season of Pretzels and the Puppies will see the family "lend a paw to others, dig into fun, and make their bark." Some of the sequences spliced in the trailer show the Doxies helping the residents of Muttgomery with a food-related crisis, taking on a new adventure, and indulging in frolic, revelry, and fun.

Pretzels and the Puppies is produced by HarperCollins Productions, and all episodes of season 2 of the show will be available for streaming in over 100 countries from February 24, 2023.

