Prime Video releases the official trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Prime Video has finally released the official trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the highly-anticipated John Wick spin-off series.

The three-part prequel to the block-buster Keanu Reeves franchise will explore the origin story of the iconic hotel which acts as the centerpiece of the John Wick universe and the new action-packed trailer released today gives fans a fresh glimpse into this iconic hotel for assassins.

Starring Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, and Michelle Prada in the lead roles, The Continental: From the World of John Wick is set before the events of the movies and concentrates on the young Winston Scott.

The series is scheduled to make its debut on September 22, 2023, on Prime Video.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick: New trailer explored

The official trailer released by Prime Video transports audiences back to the 1970s to the exclusive hotel for assassins which is central to the John Wick universe.

The trailer opens with Winston (Colin Woodell) being dragged to the hotel to meet with its manager, Cormac, played by Mel Gibson. Cormac interrogates him regarding the location of his brother, Frankie who is seen shooting his way out of a vault in the next scene.

He demands that Winston finds out what his brother stole, or else he threatens to bring down "the weight of this whole institution" on the sibling duo. What follows are plenty of action-packed scenes, with Winston and Frankie planning to assassinate Cormac and take over The Continental.

Watch the trailer here.

More about The Continental: From the World of John Wick: Release date, official synopsis, and cast list explored

Prime Video has released an official synopsis for The Continental: From The World of John Wick. It reads as follows:

"The series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins from the John Wick universe through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hellscape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne."

The John Wick prequel series is produced by Lionsgate Television and stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

Commenting on what fans could expect from his character, Woodell teased:

"We have all the producers from the films, so we have them overseeing and there is a really strict continuity to honor those and the style that they have in them. But what's also wonderful is, this is the '70s, so it is going to be stylistically different."

Directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom, the series will be releasing its first episode on Friday, September 22, 2023 and new episodes will be launched weekly.

Get ready for an exciting and enthralling experience traveling through time to the iconic hotel-for-assassins, The Continental.

