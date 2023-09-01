Professor T season 2 cast list and characters explored

Professor T season 2 is expected to air on PBS for viewers in the US on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The series centers around a professor of criminology who goes on to become an advisor to the police as he tries to help them solve a complicated case at his university. Check out PBS' official synopsis for the second season:

''Professor Jasper Tempest and the team untangle a series of knotty crimes ranging from an unexplained fire in a student block to the mystery of an entire family found dead in their home. Meanwhile, Professor T is dominated and perplexed by the women in his life, from his mother to the love of his life Christina, and his new therapist, Dr. Helena.''

Professor T stars Ben Miller in the lead role, alongside various other actors essaying supporting roles. The show is helmed by Matt Baker and Malin-Sarah Gozin.

Professor T season 2 cast list: Who stars in ITV's crime drama series?

1) Ben Miller as Prof. Tempest

Ben Miller essays the lead character of Prof. Jasper Tempest in Professor T. Jasper is a brilliant and inquisitive criminologist who goes on to assist the police in solving a crime at the university, but things get complicated as not all his colleagues are pleased about him working with them.

Miller has been brilliant throughout the show's first season and promises to deliver another riveting performance in the upcoming season. Viewers will recognize him from Bridgerton, Johnny English Strikes Again, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, and various other movies and TV series.

2) Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers

Emma Naomi stars as Lisa Donckers in the crime drama series. Lisa is Ben's mentee, with whom he shares a very good rapport. The two work together to solve various complex cases. Their relationship is one of the most important aspects of the series.

Naomi has received critical acclaim for her performance, and viewers can expect her to deliver another memorable performance in the second season. She has previously starred in Bridgerton, House Girl, and Surprised by Oxford, to name a few.

3) Juliet Stevenson as Dr. Helena Goldberg

Juliet Stevenson is a new cast member joining the show's second season. She'll portray the character of Dr. Helena Goldberg.

Helena is the protagonist's therapist who helps him sort out his various mental health issues and deal with his traumas from the past. It'll be fascinating to see how her character and her relationship with the professor will be explored in the series.

Juliet Stevenson is known for her appearances in Wolf, The Long Call, One of Us, London Unplugged, and The Letters, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the second season also stars many others in key supporting/minor roles. These include:

Barney White as Dan Winters

Juliet Aubrey as Christina Brand

Ben Onwukwe as Jackson Donckers

Andy Gathergood as Paul Rabbit

Frances de la Tour as Adelaide

Douglas Reith as The Dean

Sarah Woodward as Ingrid Snares

The first season received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, with many praising its direction and performances by the cast, among other things.

Don't miss Professor T season 2 on PBS on Sunday, September 3, 2023.