“What is Zayden wearing”: Project Runway fans troll Zayden Skipper’s finale look

Zayden Skipper&rsquo;s look in the Project Runway Season 19 finale had fans talking (Image via Bravo)
Modified Feb 04, 2022 03:36 PM IST
Feature

The Project Runway Season 19 finale ended with Shantall Lacayo as the winner. The event was held on the New York Fashion Week runway with Tommy Hilfiger as the guest judge.

The finale also welcomed all the former contestants of Season 19. They were seen cheering on the finalists throughout the show. While fans recognized most of the designers, one of them appeared in the infamous Kim Kardashian’s “face-cover” look. He was wearing a blue suit with a black cloth covering everything from his neck above, followed by a black goggle and a beige hat.

Viewers later discovered he was Zayden Skipper when the designer appeared on camera to support Coral Castillo. He said:

“My heart Coral. I just love her completely in that collection.”

Fans take a dig at Zayden Skipper’s look on social media

After Project Runway fans discovered the identity of the designer with a face mask, they couldn’t stop trolling Skipper on social media. Some created memes comparing his look to Kardashian’s Met Gala appearance, while a fan was upset with him for covering his face.

Here’s what netizens have to say:

What the hell is Zayden wearing lmfao #ProjectRunway https://t.co/QO8sObj7gi
Mad that Zayden covered up. He is a beautiful man. I was obsessed for a minute…skin, hair. 👍🏽 #ProjectRunway
Nobody:Zayden: #ProjectRunway https://t.co/saA6Fq8qD0
Zayden came to the final runway straight the witness protection. #ProjectRunway https://t.co/mZGsWTkNdz
Zayden said: #ProjectRunway https://t.co/DVG3NlKzbi
Zayden knew he would be the center of attention wearing that shit #ProjectRunway
Zayden said what can I do so they will talk to me..🙄🙄 #ProjectRunway https://t.co/WtQYgyZEO7
Lmaooooo at Zayden being the one in this full spandex getup 😭#ProjectRunway
Zayden you can’t even have a cocktail with that thing on. I’d be cutting a hole in it if it’s open bar! #ProjectRunway
Zayden is not playing with y’all and covid on this day #ProjectRunway

Skipper was eliminated in Project Runway Episode 8

Zayden Skipper was one of the fans’ favorite contestants on Project Runway. He had the potential to be a finalist but was eliminated alongside Octavio Aguilar in Episode 8 during the double-elimination round.

His last episode had Comfy Chic as the theme, where designers had to create comfortable yet luxurious outfits. Skipper failed to impress judges due to the ill-fit of the clothes he made.

Since leaving Project Runway, the designer has been busy giving interviews. He was recently featured in a newspaper called The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), where he talked about his journey on the Bravo show.

Meanwhile, he came to the fashion show’s finale to support the finalists, including Lacayo, Castillo, Chasity Sereal, and Kristina Kharlashkina. All four ladies had put out incredible runway shows. Apart from ex-contestants, friends and family of the finalists were also welcomed in the final episode.

Lacayo won the season and received $250,000 as a cash prize to launch her own fashion business. She also gets an entry into the inner fashion circle of the industry, where she can work with famous designers and even can make outfits for celebrities.

