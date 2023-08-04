Project Runway x Below Deck: Why are fans slamming Gary and Anna?

The much-anticipated crossover between Project Runway and Below Deck brought together the creative world of fashion design and the high-seas drama of yachting. As the designers were tasked with revamping the ship crew members' uniforms, little did they know that the challenge would also lead to a surprising behind-the-scenes between designer Anna Z and Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King.

In a crossover event that had fans excited and intrigued, Project Runway and Below Deck joined forces for a unique challenge. However, the surprising interaction between designer Anna and sailor Gary King left fans in shock and, for some, disappointment. It stems from the fact that Anna got divorced recently and "Gary is, well Gary."

As one fan even wrote on social media,

Fans disappointed by Gary and Anna's equation on Project Runway x Below Deck

A unique challenge combined the worlds of fashion and luxury yacht life in episode 9. The challenge of the day was quite an unusual one for the Project Runway All-Stars cast. They were tasked with redesigning the uniforms of the ship crew members from the popular Bravo show Below Deck. The designers were eager to demonstrate their fashion expertise despite being under additional stress from working for actual clientele.

As the day of intense designing came to a close, the cast of the crossover crew decided to unwind with some drinks. There was an unexpected chemistry between Anna and Gary, as the two appeared to hit it off immediately, laughing and taking shots.

Gary complimented Anna, calling her a superstar. In response, Anna asserted her independence, saying, "I'm my own superstar." Despite the apparent flirting, Anna made it clear that she didn't want any flirting, stating, "I don't need to flirt." It was then that she revealed she had been divorced for just two days and was just looking to have fun.

The fans' astonishment stems from the striking contrast between Anna's recent divorce and Gary's reputation for having a playboy personality. They soon took to social media to remark on the equation that they never expected to see.

Check out how the fans reacted:

What happened on the Project Runway x Below Deck crossover

Project Runway and Below Deck crossover featured guest judges Luann de Lesseps from Real Housewives of New York and fan favorite Kate Chastain. Amidst the drama and surprising moments, the designers still had to deal with the show's actual customer dilemma.

Unlike working with professional models, those challenges required them to create fashionable looks for clients with specific preferences. It's a delicate balancing act, as they must satisfy both the client's desires and the judges' expectations while staying true to their personal style.

With eight designers still competing for the prestigious title, the pressure is on to create unique and impressive designs. The ultimate winner will receive $250,000, a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and a feature in Elle magazine.

Project Runway All-Stars airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.