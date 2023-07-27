What time will Project Runway season 20 episode 8 air on Bravo? Release date, time, and more details explored

Project Runway season 20 is all set to return this Thursday, July 27, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo with a brand new episode. Viewers can also watch it the following day on Peacock.

Last week, designer Fabio Costa was eliminated after he failed to impress the judges in a couture undergarments challenge. Only eight contestants remained who will appear in the upcoming episode 8 to showcase their talent once again.

The fashion-themed reality TV show has given many opportunities to several aspiring designers. The latest season 20 is an All-Stars edition where the designers are all former contestants who once were unable to bag the winning title. They have now participated once again to try claiming their trophy for a second time.

Project Runway season 20 episode 8 will bring back the show's popular Denim Challenge

Every season, viewers enjoyed the famous Denim Challenge on Project Runway. This season, the segment will return in episode 8. Host and mentor Christian Siriano called all eight designers and asked them to pick as many denims as they can from the store, according to a preview clip.

While Anna Yinan Zhou grabbed the maximum material, the remaining designers selected and stocked at least one bag.

The official synopsis of Project Runway season 20 episode 8, titled Uncut Hems, reads as:

“It's the halfway point and the designers are hitting the road to a denim explosion; in a throwback challenge, they'll create all denim looks while competing in head-to-head battles where only one designer can be safe from elimination.”

In the upcoming episode, the eight contestants will compete in a one-day challenge and present their designs to a panel of judges. The designer who will impress the panel will be safe from elimination while the rest will be in the bottom zone. One or more can be eliminated in episode 8.

All the eight designers to participate in the upcoming installment include Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (season 19), Laurence Basse (season 15), Kara Saun (season 1), Rami Kashou (season 4), Korto Momolu (season 5), Bishme Cromartie (season 17), Brittany Allen (season 18), and Anna Yinan Zhou (season 19).

Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth are the judges on the panel.

Who were in the bottom zone in episode 7?

In the previous episode of Project Runway season 20, the designers had to create couture undergarments. All the contestants gave their best shot but three were sent to the bottom zone.

Laurence, Korto, and Fabio were in the bottom three, followed by judges sending the latter home while saving the other two. Thus, the upcoming episode’s challenge will be quite crucial for Laurence and Korto as they wouldn't want to risk their spot once again.

The winner of episode 7’s challenge was Kara Saun, while the rest were saved by the panel. They were sad as Fabio was eliminated but were looking forward to the next challenge. Whether they will be able to impress judges and viewers in the Denim Challenge in episode 8, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, fans can watch all the previous episodes on Peacock or on Bravo’s site. A new episode of Project Runway All-Stars season 20 airs every Thursday on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET. Viewers can also go for live streaming services such as Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, and YouTube TV to watch the show.