Prom Pact on Disney+: Release date, plot, trailer, cast, and more details explored

The new romantic comedy movie, Prom Pact, is all set to premiere on Disney Channel on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET. It'll drop on Disney+ on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The film tells the story of a young girl who's determined to get into Harvard. However, she's been put on the waitlist, following which she decides to seek help from a boy she strongly dislikes.

The movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting roles. It is directed by noted filmmaker Anya Adams and written by Anthony Lombardo.

Disney's Prom Pact trailer promises a heartwarming teenage love story

Prom Pact's official trailer was released by Disney Plus on February 24, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous hilarious and romantic moments from the movie. The trailer clearly establishes the basic premise of the movie as it shows protagonist Mandy's aim to get into Harvard.

However, the journey isn't easy and she's forced to seek the help of a person she detests - a popular guy named Graham Lansing, whose father is a highly influential senator. Things get complicated as she soon starts falling for Graham.

Overall, the trailer maintains a charming and romantic tone that fans of rom-coms will certainly enjoy. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Disney:

''It's the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben are surrounded by over-the-top '80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard.''

The description further reads:

''When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a memorable romantic film that explores a number of themes like love, teenage life, desire, and many more.

More details about Prom Pact cast and crew

Prom Pact stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the lead role as Mandy Yang. Mandy is desperately looking to get into Harvard, for which she seeks the help of a boy she does not like. Her equation with the boy forms the crux of the story.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee looks phenomenal in the trailer, capturing her character's liveliness and innocence with remarkable ease. Her other memorable film and TV acting credits include Andi Mack, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., and Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, to name a few.

The rest of the cast includes actors like Blake Draper as Graham Lansing, Christopher Shyer as Senator Lansing, Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen, and many others. Director Anya Adams' credits include Black-ish, Ginny & Georgia, The Good Place, and many more.

Don't miss Prom Pact on Disney on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

