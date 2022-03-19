Psycho Las Vegas 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, dates and more

Psycho Las Vegas, the annual music festival, is all set to take place in August this year at the Resorts World Las Vegas, with the Psycho Swim pre-party happening August 18. The main Pyscho Las Vegas 2022 event will take place from August 19 to 21.

The passes are available on the official website for the pre-party called the Psycho Swim, priced at $99. The 3-day general admission called the Psycho Las Vegas is priced at $349 and the Tourney Entry is priced at $249.

The Psycho Las Vegas 2022’s trinity of headliners include Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies and Mercyful Fate. Psycho Swim will feature Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder, Uniform, and more. The festival page notes that it will provide a platform for black metal, hardcore, hip-hop and goth fixes.

Psycho SWIM is an all-day pre-party on Thursday, August 18 at AYU Dayclub that requires a separate ticket from the festival pass. The festival's website notes that the capacity for this event is limited only to performers. The performers on August 18 include Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder, Bridge City Sinners, Starcrawler, Uniform, Deathchant, Early Moods and Rifflord.

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Performance Lineup

Mercyful Fate

Suicidal Tendencies

Emperor

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Warpaint

Mayhem

Carpenter Brut

GZA

Satyricon

Watain

She Past Away

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah

Carcass

At The Gates

High On Fire

Ulver

Beats Antique

Paradise Lost

Cirith Ungol

Vio-lence

Katatonia

The Accüsed AD

Samael

Boris

Nothing

Dance With The Dead

Anika

The KVB

The Juliana Theory

Monster Magnet

Wolves In The Throne Room

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

Amenra

MGLA

Liturgy

Primitive Man

Tribulation

Monolord

Gatecreeper

King Woman

WAND

Crobot

Wiegedood

Marissa Nadler

N8NOFACE

Bömbers

Drain

Year Of No Light

Mizmor

The Goddamn Gallows

Sanguisugabogg

200 Stab Wounds

Last Podcast On The Left

Chessboxing with GZA

The new venue allows six concert stages to feature the talent lineup, along with options for leisure, cuisine and gambling. There are no curfews at the event and the sets and dance parties go throughout the night.

Fans also have the option to spend their time at Spa & Wellness, or go for a meal or drink at one of over 40 food and beverage venues and play poker.

